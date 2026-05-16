Alix Earle Gets Down to Business on ‘The Bossticks’ Podcast Live at SI Swimsuit Social Club

SI Swimsuit took over New York City this past weekend to celebrate the release of the 2026 issue, with many of the 34 models featured in the magazine in attendance to ring in the fashion-forward feat. Following a star-studded VIP launch party on Thursday, May 14, and a dreamy brunch at the Social Club at Spring Place, the events rolled on Saturday, May 16, with the Social Club opening to the public for an array of expert-led panels, masterclasses, Q&As and more.

One such event featured three-time SI Swimsuit model and one of four 2026 cover models, Alix Earle, who sat down for a chat with Michael and Lauryn Bosstick, the founders of Dear Media, to record a live episode of their hit podcast, The Bossticks. There, the group discussed everything from the creator economy to building their respective brands and more, giving those in attendance a behind-the-scenes look at how to build an empire that lasts online.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

To start the chat, Lauryn asked Earle what had changed for her since 2024, when she debuted with SI Swimsuit as the magazine’s first-ever digital cover model. “There’s a lot that’s changed. Honestly, I think a lot in my confidence and myself ... After graduating college, I had a lot of goals and ambitions and was made to sort of doubt myself, but building a company of my own, I definitely feel more sure of myself now than back then—and it was the start of my SI Swimsuit journey!”

With so much going on in her day-to-day—from her Reale Actives brand launch to her upcoming Netflix reality show, Earle Meets World, and beyond—the hosts were also curious how the mogul stays focused on what's most important to her. Earle noted that she says “yes” to as many opportunities as she can, because she’s “living her dreams” and is willing to “do whatever it takes to get there.

With that said, she credited both yoga and meditation, which ground her in the present and help her to refocus when needed. However, as far as this summer goes, Earle noted she'll be taking some much-deserved time off, joking that she “plans to sit in bed with [her] dog.”

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by La Paz. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

The trio then chatted about her Reale Actives launch, and how the model’s struggle with acne inspired her to pursue a skincare line. This decision falls in line with Earle’s overall mantra when it comes to standing out online, given how saturated the space is with content creators. Per the model, the main thing that will always set someone apart is their willingness to be themselves and embrace authenticity.

“Leading with your stories and personal experiences is going to make you stand out,” she told the Bossticks. “Those personal moments, anecdotes, stories you have, those are things people attach to ... I think you just have to keep going for it, don’t doubt yourself.”

She left the audience with a final piece of advice, echoing the above sentiments by adding, “You know best. Go with your gut, follow your dreams, stay true to yourself ... There’s so much you learn from ‘nos’ and it only makes you better. But you’ll never get anywhere if you don’t get started.”

You can check out Earle’s full SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

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