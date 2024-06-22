Australian Beauty Georgia Gibbs Is Mesmerizing in These 5 Pics From Aruba
Australian beauty Georgia Gibbs sizzled on the shores of Aruba for her 2018 SI Swimsuit feature with photographer Yu Tsai. The model was a contestant on the 2011 season of Australia’s Next Top Model and in 2014, she was named a finalist in the Miss Universe Australia competition, catapulting her career into modeling.
Gibbs is candid about the fact that she never expected to be a model, and the SI Swimsuit gig kind of fell into her lap as the brand discovered her through social media. She also double-dipped during her debut year with the brand, participating in a powerful and unique in-studio project titled “In Her Own Words.”
“I suddenly got a call from my agent saying SI found me on Instagram and they wanted to fly me to New York… I went and met with them… I remember walking into their office and being so scared. But I felt like I was part of the family instantly. I remember [editor in chief] MJ Day said to me, ‘You have sunshine. Never lose your sunshine. Never let the industry tarnish your sunshine. Keep being you.’ That really made me believe in myself. I figure, if the editor of SI believes in me, then I should probably believe in myself, too,” Gibbs shared about the casting process. “[On set] I actually for once wasn’t at all [nervous or] worried. And I think that’s because I had so much trust in the team, and I knew that if I wasn’t comfortable with something, they certainly wouldn’t push that boundary. I was more excited than anything really. I was totally fine with the whole swimsuit thing. And I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, if I can be completely honest. Even though I’ve never dreamt of being a model, it’s honestly something I wasn’t expecting. I never thought I would be part of such an iconic magazine. It’s just one of those moments I’ll never forget.”
Today, the content creator uses her platform to share the benefits of healing through traditional Chinese herbal medicine, and is a body positivity and self-love influencer as well as a cycle awareness educator.
Below are five breathtaking photos of the model in Aruba.