Former ‘Bachelor’ Matt James Announces Rachael Kirkconnell Split With Emotional Message
Former Bachelor lead Matt James and former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell have gone their separate ways.
James confirmed the unfortunate split in an emotional Instagram post where he asked God to “mend” their hearts and “comfort” them during this difficult time. His heartfelt message also asked for their decision to bring the pair a form of “peace” that transcends “worldly understanding,” suggesting the breakup was a decision that certainly didn’t come easy and has deeply impacted both parties. He ended his Instagram message with a final request: “and remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord 💔.”
Kirkconnell has yet to post anything about the breakup.
James and Kirkconnell’s breakup comes after a four-year relationship that was born after the two met on The Bachelor Season 25.
Kirkconnell was James’s final choice out of 37 women he met throughout the season. However, shortly after they began their relationship after filming concluded, they split after Kirkconnell’s problematic past came to light.
During Kirkconnell’s college years at Georgia College & State University, she attended a Southern Plantation-themed fraternity party. Attendees, including the content creator, dressed in Antebellum dresses, a style of clothing that is representative of the racially insensitive moment in history.
The 28-year-old reality star has since apologized, citing her ignorance as a reason for her mistakes. Even so, at the time, James had little to no choice but to end things. He took to Instagram to shed light on his thoughts surrounding her racial negligence as well as to comment on the controversial interview between former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay, in which Harrison defended Kirkconnell.
Despite the fallout of Kirkconnell’s past and social media’s uproar, the love was still there. So much so that after some important conversations and time spent learning more about one another, they got back together.
“There were rough patches in our relationship [and] we actually broke up for a moment. We’re back together [now],” James expressed in 2021 when revealing Kirkconnell had given him an ultimatum. “Everything we’ve been through, everything she’s been through, she’s stuck right by my side. She’s continued to have a positive attitude. It’s one of the many things I love about her.”
From here, the two continued to flourish together, hitting many relationship milestones. This includes traveling the world, starring in ads, attending weddings and posting plenty of relationship content on social media.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.