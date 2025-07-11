Inside the World of Maison des Nus, Where Basics Don’t Have to Be Boring
We’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Balim Tezel grew up between worlds—Turkish and American, immigrant and insider, writer and designer. Maison des Nus sits at that intersection, offering wardrobe staples with edge and emotion. She set out to make clothes that feel like something: a memory, a second skin, the thing you reach for on both your best and hardest days.
“From the beginning, I wanted Maison des Nus to offer pieces that feel one-of-a-kind but also stand the test of time—the kind of clothes you can wear for years and maybe even pass down for generations,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “For me, the fit is everything. Even if it’s just an oversized t-shirt, it should still hit your body in a way that feels intentional, not like you rolled out of bed. That’s the feeling I chase when designing: pieces that make you feel good, not just look good on a hanger.”
The result is a label defined by care and contrast and silhouettes with something to say. This is not fast fashion. It’s fashion that lingers.
From headlines to hems
After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019 with degrees in journalism and art theory, Tezel began navigating the early stages of her career in New York City on an OPT visa, balancing ambition with uncertainty.
Over the next two years, while many of her peers settled into post-grad routines, she was confronting the difficult decision to leave the media industry due to a lack of visa sponsorship, all while grieving the loss of her grandmother. Amid the emotional upheaval and isolation of the pandemic, getting dressed became a form of survival—one of the few rituals that still made her feel anchored in herself.
“Maison des Nus was born out of that time,” the 28-year-old says, noting that she began to design as a hobby in 2021 and officially launched the label at the start of 2023. “It became my outlet—a way to process pain, redirect my energy and hold on to a sense of purpose when everything felt uncertain. It also came from a practical place: I could never find the perfect white t-shirt or a hoodie that fit me just right. I’m 5'2", and most pieces didn’t flatter me. I wanted high-quality, everyday essentials with a playful edge that felt personal and timeless.”
For Tezel, design was never just about aesthetics. She approaches clothing the way she once approached a story as a journalism student—focused on voice, feeling and function. “Honestly, the two feel more connected than people might think,” the Manhattan resident adds. “Journalism taught me how to look deeper—how to observe, ask questions and find the story beneath the surface. And with fashion, I’m doing the same thing, just with fabric instead of words.”
That instinct to communicate—to make someone feel something—remains the throughline. “In the end, both journalism and fashion are about connection,” she adds. “Whether it’s through an article or a perfectly tailored hoodie, it’s about making people feel something.”
And as a solo founder, translating the vision from idea to execution has been one of her biggest creative tests. “You have to communicate a vision that only exists in your head,” she says, “And you’re the only one who can translate that to the right people to make it real.”
Rooted in culture and craft
Sustainability has always been a pillar of Maison des Nus; it’s more than just a buzzword. From the outset, she’s been committed to building a brand that prioritizes quality, intention and responsible production over quick turnarounds or viral hype. And if that means slower timelines, limited drops and a tedious, hands-on approach to each design, then so be it.
“We’re not just slapping a big logo on something and calling it a day,” she explains. “We work with a manufacturing partner in Turkey that’s both GOTS-certified and OCS-certified, which ensures our fabrics are organically grown and processed responsibly.”
That mindset extends to the entire production process. Some Maison des Nus garments take close to a year to develop fully, with Tezel refining every fit and fabric until it meets her exact standards. She’s not interested in releasing pieces to chase trends or turn a quick profit. Instead, each drop is part of an ongoing evolution—an opportunity to tweak, adjust and improve on what came before. Even unsold or slightly flawed items are thoughtfully redirected, often donated to charities around New York rather than discarded.
And that care is also reflected in Maison des Nus’s growing custom program, which began almost by accident. What started with one-off podcast merch and graphic hoodies turned into a more special offering—made-to-order pieces for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and even pet memorials. Whether someone is commissioning a garment to remember someone they love or just celebrating a moment in time, Tezel treats each request with the same level of reverence.
Maison des Nus pieces are clothes made with quality and care, but they can also serve as keepsakes. Everything on the site ranges from $27 to $85, with a curated selection of vintage priced up to $290.
“We don’t upcharge for custom pieces because I truly believe that when you do good work and genuinely care about creating something special, customers notice—and they want to keep that connection,” she says. “Building trust and long-term relationships is one of my biggest goals. I want Maison des Nus to be a household name, not just because we offer high-quality, cool products, but because we’re invested in our customers. We’re real people, and this brand was founded by real people—and I never want us to forget that, no matter how much we grow.”
From embroidered portraits to branded drops for mission-driven companies, each collaboration is a reminder that clothing can hold memory, meaning and message all at once. “For us, the custom side of things is about creating connections, making merch fun, flexible, and a meaningful way for people to come together.”
Building with intention
Tezel has never taken the easy route—and she doesn’t plan to start now. Maison des Nus is the product of someone who knows what it means to build from the margins. “Being a woman and an immigrant has shaped every part of this brand,” she says. That dual identity—growing up Turkish, building a career in the U.S.—instilled a sharp work ethic and an even sharper sense of what she stands for.
She doesn’t aim to chase trends or reinvent the wheel—instead, she obsesses over fit and feel, designing pieces that celebrate the female form. “I love women’s bodies, and I want to make pieces that celebrate them in subtle, thoughtful ways—even if it’s just through the perfect cut of a simple white shirt,” she says. “Women are so hard on themselves... so I design everything with that in mind—from how things fit to how they make you feel.”
Tezel moved to the U.S. at the age of 17 for college, and in the years after graduation, while others reunited with family during the pandemic, she was navigating loss and uncertainty alone. That period cemented her resilience and pushed her to create something of her own—something rooted in values. Maison des Nus became her outlet.
She’s just as intentional when it comes to collaborations and frequently partners with mission-driven and women-owned businesses, not just out of solidarity, but out of shared mindset. “For me, being on the right side of history matters more than just taking any opportunity that comes our way,” she says. She explains that working with women often feels more fluid and community-oriented, adding, “We’ve worked with amazing men too, but most of our clients and partners are women—and I think that’s because we’ve built something that resonates with them.”
Long before she was sketching collections or coordinating manufacturing timelines, Tezel was a kid who dreamed of having the best outfit in the room. Today, she’s still chasing that feeling and creating a brand that‘s built to last, and proving that care and conviction will always be in style.
“To be honest, I don’t care how big we get—I’ll always appreciate every single order. When I first launched Maison des Nus, we’d go days without a single sale. It felt like I was screaming into a void. So I remember every name, every product someone bought, every email, every critique,” she shares. “Those are my favorite memories—because they remind me where this started and how far we’ve come. And to be able to do all of this in New York—are you kidding me? How lucky am I?”
Shop now at maisondesnus.com.
Female Founder Q &A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
A few years ago, I heard this idea that really stuck with me: if you get just one percent better every day, eventually you’ll be 100% better. So even on tough days, I ask myself, “Did I get one percent better than yesterday?” Because growing a company isn’t about giant leaps—it’s about consistent, daily effort, resilience, and turning hard work into habits.
I also remind myself, “You don’t fail until you give up.” And one of the best pieces of advice my parents ever gave me is: “You’ll never get what you don’t ask for.” I use that mantra all the time—whether it’s business or life. It’s a simple but powerful reminder to keep showing up, asking for what you want, and trusting the process.
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
I wish I knew just how much patience and hustle it really takes. When you start, you think you’ll have it all figured out quickly, but building something meaningful takes time. There are so many behind-the-scenes details: late nights, setbacks, and a constant learning curve.
Also, I didn’t realize how much I’d have to wear all the hats, including design, finance, marketing, supplier relations, international import/export, and customer service. It’s exhausting but rewarding.
And honestly, the loneliness surprised me the most. Working from home without a team, not having people around who truly get what you’re building—it can get isolating. Sometimes it’s hard to explain what you do to friends who don’t have their own businesses.
By now, I’ve realized it’s totally okay to not have all the answers right away. The key is being open to learning, making mistakes, and pivoting as you go. That mindset is what keeps the brand growing. Honestly, if I’d known that earlier, I probably would’ve stressed a lot less!
What was your “I made it” moment?
Honestly, I feel like I have those moments weekly. It started with something as simple as putting our designs on blank products—and then suddenly we were carried at Wolf & Badger. From there, I was able to produce my designs from scratch in Turkey, which felt huge. Then Keenan Thompson randomly put in an order through our website and has become a huge fan. I randomly saw him in New York, and he remembered me and said he loved our pieces. Thanks to him, we were even featured in PEOPLE’s print magazine.
Since then, there have been so many surreal moments: getting interviewed by publications I’ve looked up to for years, creating merch with brands I love and hearing from total strangers that they love our website or IG feed. And lately, having meetings with people who run multi-million dollar companies? That still blows my mind.
What I’ve realized is: for people who dream big, the “I made it” moment doesn’t really stick—because every time I reach a milestone, I already have the next goal lined up. The real magic is in learning to appreciate all of it: the small wins, the big ones, and everything in between. I feel incredibly lucky just to be in a position where I’m able to dream this big.
Of course, I’m scared shitless that I might not “make it” in the way this industry defines success. But I wouldn’t trade any of this. This brand has helped me grow so much, and I love it deeply. I’ll never give up on it. I think the 7-year-old version of me would be really proud—and that’s what matters most.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of running your business?
One of the hardest parts has been stepping into the unknown. Growing up, life has a built-in structure—you go to preschool, then kindergarten, then high school and college. You still have to work hard, but there’s always a path laid out for you. Even in a traditional job, there’s usually someone telling you what needs to get done.
But when you run your own business, that structure disappears. You’re the boss. No one hands you a to-do list or tells you if you’re on the right track. You have to figure everything out yourself—what to do, when to do it, how to grow, and how to balance it all with your personal life. And if something goes wrong, there’s no one to blame but yourself.
Another challenge that surprised me is how unpredictable it all is. When you’re in school, if you study hard for a test, you’ll likely do well. If you show up and work hard at a job, you’ll probably get results. But with a business, you can do everything “right”—work hard, make smart decisions, stay consistent—and it still might not work out the way you hoped. That kind of uncertainty is tough, and you really have to learn to be okay with that and keep going anyway.
What’s your favorite memory from starting the brand?
Since I started the brand, I’ve had so many favorite memories—little moments that have stayed with me. Like the time my mom and I visited my production partners in Turkey and made a road trip out of it, or when my dad told me how proud he was that I was writing my own story and building something that would one day be a chapter in my life’s journey.
One of the most emotional moments was sending some of my pieces to my best friend while she was sick with cancer. I couldn’t be with her, but at least something from me could be. I’ve also gotten to make merch for so many of my closest friends and their siblings’ weddings and bachelorettes—they trusted me with such personal moments, and that means everything.
And then, of course, there’s the time I met Kenan Thompson at the most random place in NYC—Dave & Buster’s. My friend spotted him and said, “That’s Kenan. You have to go say hi—he loves your stuff!” At that point, he’d already worn one of our crewnecks to Comic Con and another to a Rangers game. But I didn’t want to bother him—I told myself: If the moment presents itself naturally, I’ll say something. If not, I’ll let it go.
So I went to the bar, and the bartender looked at me and said, “Welcome back! Haven’t seen you in a while.” I was like, “I’ve never been here before?” I turned around—and there he was. Kenan Thompson. I remembered my promise to myself, turned back again, and said, “Hi, I’m so sorry to do this, but I just wanted to introduce myself because you’ve been wearing my brand lately.” And he goes, “Oh! Is that you? I love the clothes you make.” He was so kind. We chatted, and a little later, he came over and asked me if I wanted to take a photo. It meant so much.