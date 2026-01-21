Before She Landed a Perfect 10 on the Vault, Jordan Chiles Posed for the Cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue
The year is starting off on a great note for Jordan Chiles, as the gymnast scored her first career perfect 10 on vault with the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 17. The meet, held at the Pauley Pavilion, resulted in a victory for UCLA, as the team narrowly edged out the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a cumulative score of 197.325 to 195.25.
Chiles earned her perfect 10 after flawlessly executing a double-twisting Yurchenko on the vault. Immediately after she stuck her landing, Chiles appeared overcome with emotion. She was quickly embraced by her teammates, who cheered for the athlete and offered up high fives, clearly sharing in the excitement.
With her latest achievement, the 24-year-old Olympian is one step away from a “Gym Slam,” in which a gymnast earns a perfect 10 on vault, floor, uneven bars and—the only one that remains outstanding for Chiles—balance beam.
The UCLA Athletics Instagram account shared the magical moment on the platform on Saturday in a joint post with Chiles and UCLA Gymnastics. Plenty of fans chimed into the comments section to hype Chiles up.
“Her face when she realized she stuck that landing! 🥹👏🏾,” one person wrote.
“I’ve watched too many times 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another follower added, to which someone else concurred, “I lost track of how many times I watched this ❤️🔥🙌.”
“The way these young women hype each other up is so beautiful to watch,” a fan observed. “Team culture is so foundational 💪🏽.”
A day later, Chiles took to her own Instagram account to share her feelings on the achievement. “Wow!! Another 10 in the books!!” she wrote in her caption. “Honestly words can’t describe how happy I am!!! It took me 4 years to finally get a 10 on vault!! Only going up from here!!! Anything is possible ❤️.”
While Chiles’s 2026 is starting off a strong note, we’re taking her latest accomplishment in the gym as an opportunity to reflect on a major moment from last year: her 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover.
Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., for the occasion, and absolutely blew the SI Swimsuit team away while on set. So much so that she earned herself a front page spot on last year’s magazine, in which she posed in a brown cut-out Bad N Bare bikini on a rock formation in the water.
Below, take a look at a few of our favorite snapshots of Chiles in the fold.