Go Behind the Scenes of Camille Kostek’s Unforgettable Portugal SI Swim Shoot With These Exclusive Pics
SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek is a total household name around here. The 33-year-old Connecticut native landed her first feature in the magazine after co-winning the inaugural open casting call in 2018 and made history as the first winner to appear on the cover the following year. She’s now posed for eight consecutive years with the brand, including the special “Legends” feature in 2024 in honor of the 60th anniversary.
Helping to shape the magazine into what it is today, the content creator and TV host was unmistakably deserving of the honor.
The former New England Patriots cheerleader, who has been in a relationship with former NFL star Rob Gronkowski for about a decade, continues to impress each year with her business ventures and SI Swimsuit photo shoots. Also in 2024, she posed for a solo feature in the scenic Portugal, captured by Ben Watts’s lens. Rainy weather couldn’t ruin such a fabulous feature—if anything, it only brought depth to the overall aesthetic.
Kostek will return to the fold for the 2025 issue, having just wrapped her shoot with Derek Kettela in the snowy, stunning Switzerland. Ahead of her full gallery being released in time for the magazine this May, we’re taking another look at her Portugal shoot and reminiscing on how truly incredible it was. Check out these five beautiful behind the scenes pics for a better glimpse at her day on set.
Kostek was all smiles to be back on set with SI Swimsuit again.
She flaunted her gorgeous blue-green eyes in between takes.
There was no raining on the crew’s parade.
Touching up makeup never looked so good!
Kostek posed for a sweet embrace with SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day.
While on set for her latest feature in Switzerland, Kostek took a moment to encourage aspiring models to apply for the open casting call, which is, of course, how she got her start with the magazine. “As your first-ever Swim Search winner, do not pass up this opportunity,” she says on video. “Submit, submit! This changed my life. I’m now here shooting my eighth consecutive year in my dream place. If you are thinking about it, just do it. You’ve got it, you have what it takes, go for it.”
The Wipeout host also just appeared on the Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff podcast where she discussed her experience with Swim Search, sharing how meeting Day would change the trajectory of her career forever.
Applications for the 2025 Swim Search are still open until March 31! Apply here.