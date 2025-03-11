Camille Kostek’s Deep Blue Thong Bikini for Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Feature Is a Must-Have
She’s back! SI Swimsuit has kicked off the magazine’s reveals from our most recent photo shoot in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, and we’re so excited to welcome Camille Kostek back to the fold for her eighth consecutive year. This month, we’ll be announcing more women who will appear in the 2025 issue as we share first looks and behind the scenes peeks from set in the gorgeous, snowy country.
Spring is right around the corner and the models posing in Switzerland are seriously bringing the heat to the cold-temperature location. Kostek, of course, is no exception, as she looks absolutely breathtaking in the first official image released from her shoot. Posing for photographer Derek Kettela, who she worked with in 2022 for her shoot in St. Croix, the 33-year-old Connecticut native was a natural in the snowy climate.
Channeling a sporty, sexy snow bunny, the 2019 SI Swimsuit cover star flaunted her fit body as she braced the cold in an oxford blue teeny-tiny string bikini featuring thong bottoms. You might not be rocking this item in the snow like Kostek bravely does, but this two-piece should totally be a staple in your swimwear drawer as we get closer to warmer temperatures. Shop below.
Myra Swim Vera Top I Oxford, $110 and Kyle Bottom I Oxford, $110 (myraswim.com)
Kostek was discovered by SI Swimsuit through the inaugural open casting call in 2018, which she co-won alongside Haley Kalil. She followed that up the year following with an unforgettable shoot on Kangaroo Island, Australia with Josie Clough, which landed her the cover.
In the years since, she’s traveled to gorgeous locations with the magazine, including the Dominican Republic with Kate Powers in 2020, Hollywood, Fla. with Ben Watts in 2021, St. Croix with Kettela in 2022 and the Dominican Republic again with James Macari in 2023. In 2024, Kostek posed for two features in the magazine, one in Portugal with Watts and another in Hollywood, Fla. with Yu Tsai—the latter as part of a special “Legends” photo shoot alongside 26 other brand icons who have shaped the brand over the past decade-plus.
Kostek returns for the 2025 issue with this stunning feature from Switzerland, and we cannot wait to see the full spread of images. Though her full gallery won’t be available until closer to the magazine release in May, follow along with our Instagram account and reveals page for more peeks from the shoot.
