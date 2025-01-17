Berkleigh Wright Quietly Confirmed Her New Relationship With This One Item of Buffalo Bills Merch
Berkleigh Wright is all but off the market following a cute Instagram share featuring a certain someone’s football jersey number.
The former Denver Broncos cheerleader, who made her SI Swimsuit debut as a rookie in Belize last year with photographer Derek Kettela, posed in a thick Buffalo Bills varsity jacket with the name Martin and number 8 displayed on the backside. This represents Bills punter Sam Martin, who joined the team in 2022 after a stint with the Broncos. While wearing the jersey, Wright attended the game on Sunday, Jan. 12 where she was most certainly keeping an eye on the prize that is her rumored boyfriend.
While the details of their relationship are still being kept under wraps, it’s clear that the spark between the pair is getting stronger as the model makes this soft launch, prompting fans to root for the success of their budding romance.
In December, Wright and Martin sparked romance rumors when being photographed at a Buffalo Bills holiday party together. The month prior, the Kansas native teased a new romance in her life with an NFL player during an SI Swimsuit event for the 60th anniversary in Beverly Hills. “We are still rooting for the Broncos...but there’s another team because there’s a boy involved. An East Coast team, but I’m not going to say [which],” she said.
As an up-and-coming fashion model, the 30-year-old already has tons of exciting accomplishments under her belt. One of her most recent includes being featured in Leslie Amon’s 2024 swimwear rollout in June, rocking a super cute leopard-print sheer cover-up set and a matching leopard-print bikini top while walking the runway during Miami Swim Week.
Audiences were mesmerized watching her confidently flaunt her stuff. “Insane actually,” four-time SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper commented on the video below.
The year prior, Wright walked the runway for SI Swimsuit during Miami Swim Week, making an official introduction to the brand after co-winning the 2023 Swim Search.
Wearing a white crochet bikini top and string crochet bottoms, she quickly convinced everyone that she belongs on the runway. The same goes for another outfit she rocked during the event which included a shiny navy blue two-piece bikini featuring an ocean-themed top with a silver star in the middle and thong bottoms with tied strings on both sides.
With all of her success in the modeling industry so far, there’s no doubt 2025 will be an exciting year for Wright—and a new man in the picture is just a cherry on top.