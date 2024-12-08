Swim Search Co-Winner Berkleigh Wright Took Our Breath Away in Belize
In honor of the return of SI Swimsuit’s Swim Search, we’re throwing it back to earlier this year when Berkleigh Wright co-won the 2023 open casting call, securing her spot as a rookie in this year’s SI Swimsuit magazine. The 30-year-old, who is best known for her longtime run (and one year as captain) as a Denver Broncos cheerleader, said goodbye to the sport at the end of last season. The Kansas native, who was one of seven finalists and co-winners of the Swim Search, packed up her bags from Colorado, where she had been for more than seven years, and moved to Los Angeles to focus more of her energy on modeling and gigs in the fashion and entertainment industry. She’s still also a full-time technical account manager at Oracle.
“Winning SI Swim Search to me means being a part of something bigger than myself. Being a member of the Sports Illustrated family and having this powerful platform would help me further myself as a mentor and reach a wider audience of our youth. A mentor that demonstrates to our younger generation that you are not limited by your external factors, but rather unlimited by the person you can become from the inside out,” Wright shared in the middle of her Swim Search journey, before she knew just how far she would get. “The Swimfluence Network has given me the opportunity to meet women from around the world that are introducing me to new perspectives and challenging me as a human being. Life is about bringing people together, cherishing those connections and using them for the greater good. This is what The Swimfluence Network is to me, and I am forever grateful to be a part of it.”
Today, Wright is so grateful for the community and confidence SI Swimsuit gave her. While retiring from cheerleading was a huge decision, she knew it was the right one, and it was the sport that encouraged her to apply to the magazine. And, in the most special, full-circle moment, it was her experience with the franchise that in turn led her to take the “next step” in her modeling career and realize she would be OK without cheerleading.
Read more about the 2025 Swim Search here. Applications will officially open on Friday, Dec. 13. Stay tuned for details!
Below are some of our favorite images from Wright’s feature with Derek Kettela in Belize earlier this year.