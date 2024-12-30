Berkleigh Wright Sparks Romance Rumors With Buffalo Bills Punter Over the Holidays
This fall, SI Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright teased a brewing romance in her life, and now, we’ve just gotten one step closer to figuring out who the lucky man is. The former Denver Broncos cheerleader has been supporting the Buffalo Bills as of late and over the holidays attended a party alongside the team’s players and loved ones—sparking speculation from fans on who her date was. It didn’t take long for her eagle-eyed followers to spot her potential new beau; all they had to do was keep up with Wright’s social media activity.
Last week, Wright posed alongside Hillary Trubisky, wife of Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, wearing a super glamorous floor-length black gown and furry cropped coat, giving fans something to talk about. The pair were amongst the attendees at a holiday casino-themed party hosted by Bills tight end Dawson Knox’s wife Alexandra Knox and Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones’s wife Alexis Jones. The latter shared flicks from the festive night to her Instagram, including a shot featuring her hubby, Wright and Bills punter Sam Martin.
And while Wright hasn’t exactly gone Instagram official with her new man, she did share a one-on-one photo with Martin on her story—which likely means only one thing.
A few days after the holiday party, Wright traveled to New York for an exciting day of football when the Buffalo Bills took on the New York Jets at home and won 40-14. As quarterback Josh Allen, who got engaged to Hailee Steinfeld in November, made his 65th rushing touchdown of his career, Wright braved the cold weather and cheered on the team from the stands. Taking to her IG story, she shared a video of the field, writing “Rain or shine,” and then reposted a selfie alongside friends at the game.
At an event celebrating Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary in November at the Dante Beverly Hills, Wright admitted to following a new NFL team because of a special someone in her life. “We are still rooting for the Broncos...but there’s another team because there’s a boy involved. An East Coast team, but I’m not going to say [which],” she teased before adding that she wanted the Buffalo Bills to win against the Kansas City Chiefs that weekend.
Over on Reddit, it appears Bills fans have been speculating on their potential romance for a little bit now. In a thread posted three months ago, one person questioned if Wright was dating a player after seeing her spending time with Bills WAGs at a game, to which another responded, “I believe she’s dating Sam Martin. But no confirmation yet.”
As Wright and Martin have not confirmed their romance, we still can’t be one hundred percent sure they’re an item just yet. While the clues are certainly there, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for more evidence before calling it. In any case, they looked like they’d make an adorable couple while all dressed up for the holiday party last week. Fingers crossed we’ll get more photos of the pair soon, as the Bills head into the playoffs in January.
Wright, who was discovered by SI Swimsuit through the brand’s annual Swim Search, which she co-won, made her debut on the pages of the magazine this year when being photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Calling the photo shoot “the most incredible experience of [her] life,” Wright has shared how much joining the brand has meant to her.
“Becoming a rookie—it helped me come out of my shell and also just like realize my potential and everything else that I wanted to do,” she told us in November. “I was reaching the peak of my cheerleading career, I was ready to take that next step, and that [SI Swimsuit] really helped me realize that I was ready to do that.”