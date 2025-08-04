Berkleigh Wright’s New Modeling Digitals Are Beyond Breathtaking
Berkleigh Wright’s new modeling digitals are jaw-droppingly good, capturing her at her most confident and chic.
In the cover slide of her latest IG post, the 31-year-old, who celebrated her birthday just a few weeks ago, wore a sleek crisscross halter-neck black gown that hugged her long, lean figure to perfection. Her blonde hair was slicked back into a bun, and her smoldering gaze stole the show.
The Kansas native then switched gears with a dark denim set—an oversized indigo jacket paired with wide-leg jeans, tastefully cuffed to reveal a lighter inner layer. She buttoned the top half of the collared outerwear, leaving the bottom undone to flaunt her toned midriff. White crew socks, black loafers and pin-straight locks finished off the ultra-clean, crisp and cool Canadian tuxedo moment.
For a more editorial edge, Wright then rocked a puff-sleeve sheer black bodysuit styled with black tights and chunky silver earrings. In a later snap, she added a massive black coat as she struck a dramatic floor pose. She returned to denim-on-denim for a final look, this time layering it with a breezy white linen button-down and unbuttoning everything for a sultry undone aesthetic.
“NY, NY📍,” she captioned the series, shot by photographed Lena Melnik.
“Perfect dream girl,” one fan commented.
“My supermodel ❤️,” another wrote.
“Goddess angel queen,” someone else added.
“Showing this to my plastic surgeon,” one user joked.
“Oh wow these are gorgeous,” another fan gushed.
Fellow SI Swim stars joined in, too. Sharina Gutierrez chimed, “Love love love,” while two-time brand star Sixtine exclaimed, “These are stunning Berk!”
Wright has been building momentum since she moved from Colorado to Los Angeles last year, leaving behind her long run as a Denver Broncos cheerleader to focus on modeling full-time. Alongside her glamorous gigs, she continues her role as a technical account manager at Oracle—proof she can do it all.
Her journey skyrocketed when she co-won SI Swimsuit’s 2023 Swim Search open casting call, earning her rookie spot in the 2024 issue, where she posed for Derek Kettela in Belize for the special 60th anniversary issue last May. Wright’s work with the magazine has been transformative, helping her embrace her individuality and radiate the confidence she’s now known for.
“I took this leap of faith because I feel that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a world-class organization that embodies everything I strive to be as a woman,” she has said. “It extends beyond beauty: they stand for being a strong individual with depth, brains, kindness and integrity.”
Off-camera, Wright is an avid book lover and wellness enthusiast. She’s also dating Buffalo Bills punter Sam Martin, a relationship fans love to follow online.