Bethenny Frankel Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at SI Swimsuit Rookie Feature in Mexico

Bethenny Frankel is officially an SI Swimsuit rookie. This morning, the businesswoman and TV personality was revealed as one of nine women who traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 magazine. The 55-year-old entrepreneur joins seven familiar faces and fellow rookie Jocelyn Corona to complete the roster of models who were photographed in the location.

While we released the first official image of Frankel today, she took to her Instagram account not long ago to share some behind-the-scenes footage with her 4.1 million followers.

“Does anyone have any water?” Frankel inquired in her caption. “Bc I am very thirsty today…#siswim2026.”

The Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast host’s reel started off with the model getting prepped for her moment in the spotlight. She sat with a white and yellow striped towel around her shoulders as she got her makeup touched up, and in another quick snippet, Frankel was shown in a cream-colored crochet one-piece as her hair was being perfected.

The video quickly transitioned to Frankel striking a power pose in the sand while wearing a string Tropic of C bikini with a geometric pattern. It then cut to brief glimpses of the mom of one in several different suits on set, including a beaded brown two-piece, a black bikini and more.

Bethenny Frankel was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Plenty of Frankel’s fans and celebrity fans quickly chimed into the comments section to share in her excitement over today’s announcement.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥GO BETHNEY,” Chris Appleton cheered.

“She is the MOMENT 🔥🙌,” Molly Dare gushed.

“Wow wow wow you look amazing 🙌🏼🙌🏼,” a follower applauded.

“MOTHER 🙌❤️🔥🔥🔥,” someone else wrote.

In an Instagram story, Frankel shared an image of herself clad in a white swimsuit cover-up, a beach hat atop her head. “At my age, I really should cover up...” she quipped overtop the image. The next slide, in stark contrast, featured the rookie sharing a soft smile for the camera while on the SI Swimsuit set.

Meanwhile, tons of brand stars welcomed Frankel into the family with open arms in the comment section of our Instagram post featuring the rookie's pic, which was captured by photographer James Macari.

“YESSSSS!!!! Been waiting for this one!!!! Absolutely stunning I am speechless 🔥🔥,” Katie Austin declared.

“😍,” Olivia Dunne, who was also photographed in Mexico for the 2026 issue, added in the form of an emoji.

“MY IDOL,” February 2026 cover star Haley Cavinder declared.

“🙌 SHES BACK ! 🙌👏😍,” Penny Lane wrote.

While the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue doesn’t hit newsstands until May, take a walk down memory lane by reviewing snapshots from Frankel’s 2025 SI Swimsuit runway show appearance during Swim Week.

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