How to Snag Your Favorite SI Swimsuit Model’s Swim Week Wardrobe With Ease

Have you ever been casually scrolling through your Instagram feed and stopped in your tracks over a look your fave celeb was just spotted in? Whether you covet Brooks Nader’s flirty wardrobe or are a fan of Haley Baylee’s cool and casual vibes, it’s never been easier to snag your favorite SI Swimsuit model’s style.

Enter Samsung, the official mobile technology partner of SI Swimsuit. Using Circle to Search, fans can get an outfit breakdown in seconds using Google technology. On your Samsung mobile device, simply invoke Circle to Search by pressing on the home button and circling the outfit on your screen. An AI Overview will summarize the ‘fit, and with a click of the “Find the look” button, you can shop various components of the look and recreate an SI Swimsuit model-worthy ensemble with ease.

Brooks Nader | SI Staff

Brooks Nader | SI Staff

Brooks Nader | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

In addition to being equipped with some seriously incredible technology, the ultra-premium 200MP camera on Samsung’s mobile devices ensures you are always capturing fire selfies. Plus, a wider front camera can help you squeeze more friends into frame, and Samsung’s Photo Assist can transform your snapshots by simply typing in what you’d like to change. For example, restore details, reframe your photo and more in just seconds. And if you find yourself creating content in low light, Samsung’s Nightography feature on Galaxy devices helps you capture bright, crisp photos and video, no matter the setting.

Stay tuned to SI Swimsuit’s social media accounts all weekend long as we continue to share content from Swim Week! And tomorrow, Saturday, May 30, Nader and her sisters, Sarah Jane, Mary Holland and Grace Ann will each strut catwalk during the SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show at the W South Beach.

Check out who else will be walking in the show here, and be sure to follow along with the action from home before the SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9.

Sarah Jane Nader | SI Staff

Sarah Jane Nader | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

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