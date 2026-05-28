Celebrating Birthday Girl Christen Goff in 9 SI Swimsuit Photos Around the World

Happy birthday, Christen Goff! Our February 2026 digital cover model turns 33 today, Thursday, May 28, and in honor of the occasion, we’re taking a little trip down memory lane.

The Southern California native first joined the SI Swimsuit family as a Swim Search hopeful in 2021. Being part of the brand had been a lifetime goal for Goff up to that point, who had been a fan of the brand since she was 13 years old.

“Sports Illustrated has been a lifetime goal of mine since I was a young girl,” she said that year. “For so many years I hoped to get a casting in New York with SI but I never quite got there, so I decided SI Swim Search was the perfect way to take things into my own hands and go after my biggest dream.”

Ultimately, Goff was crowned co-winner of the 2021 Swim Search alongside her bestie, fellow model Katie Austin. The next year, the two went on to earn co-Rookie of the Year honors with one another. Following Goff’s rookie photo shoot in Barbados, she has appeared in each annual print SI Swimsuit Issue since, traveling to locations like Dominica, Portugal, Jamaica and Fort Myers, Fla., for her work with the magazine.

And earlier this year, the proud mom of one landed on the cover of our February 2026 digital issue alongside fellow NFL WAGS Normani, Brittany Mahomes, Ronika Love, Haley Cavinder and Claire Kittle. The moment was incredibly special for Goff for a multitude of reasons, but it was also her first brand shoot since becoming a mom. She and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, welcomed their daughter, Romy, in July 2025. At the time of her photo shoot in Jamaica for the 2025 magazine, Goff was roughly 18 weeks pregnant.

“This [past] year has been such a transformative year for me. Being pregnant and becoming a mother, I think I have such a newfound confidence,” Goff stated earlier this year while reflecting on her personal journey. “There was so much ahead of me, so much change ahead of me. And this year, I’m stepping in just feeling like I know all those answers to those questions I had last year.”

She later added of motherhood, “It’s such a big transition becoming a mom, whether you’re talking about mentally or physically, I think you go through so much, and I’m so much more proud of myself than eve. And I think I’ve also given myself so much more grace and room to just kind of be in this new state of being a mom and what that means to me.”

Below, take a look at just a few of our favorite photos of Goff over the years in honor of her big day.

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J. Swimsuit by TRIANGL. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Earrings by Mejuri. Hat by Lack of Color Accessories. Shoes by Converse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Daze Dayz. Earrings by Mejuri. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. Bracelet by Eklexic Jewelry. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Hunza G. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. Earrings by Zepplin the Label. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

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