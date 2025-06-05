Bethenny Frankel Embraces New Model Era Dancing in SI Swimsuit’s Latest Collection
You know you’re that girl when you cause all this conversation! Bethenny Frankel—excuse me, I meant to write: SI Swimsuit Swim Week 2025 runway model Bethenny Frankel—is still reeling in from her incredible weekend in Miami, Fla., last week.
In case you missed it, Swim Week 2025 was filled with SI Swimsuit models giving Miami a run for its money with their various poses, splits (if you’re Olivia Dunne), flips (if you’re Jordan Chiles) and everything in between. As for Frankel, she made her mark by strutting her stuff and dancing along to the excellent music playing in the background.
But it seems the party is far from over for Frankel, as she has officially brought the dancing queen vibes home with her—and you better believe she did so in style, wearing pieces from SI Swimsuit’s collection with Oh Polly, including the Cross-Back Swimsuit in Zebra Print
($105) underneath the Logo Cropped T-Shirt in White ($60).
Check out Frankel’s latest Instagram here.
“If the internet says I’m a supermodel, who am I to argue?” The Real Housewives of New York alum wrote in the video—a statement that no one can deny is 100% accurate, as she has officially entered her supermodel era.
When the video of Frankel shaking what her mama gave her hit TikTok on SI Swimsuit’s official account, over 10 million (yes, 10 million) viewers marveled at the sight of Frankel being unapologetically herself. Thousands of comments didn’t hesitate to root for her, letting her know she looks darn good in her gorgeous pink and black polka dot bikini from Toxic Sadie.
“Bethenny Frankel has always been and will alwayssssss be THAT GIRL slay,” one comment expressed.
“Bethenny ATE this runway up. Bring her back every year,” another exclaimed.
“Women all over the world are rejoicing this moment,” one TikTok user wrote. “Not because she’s older, but because she has never been a model and here she is showing us we can be whatever we want in this lifetime.”
However, before she walked, Frankel noted that there were unfortunately some people who made her feel like she wasn’t made for the runway—but she shoved those naysayers aside and did it anyway, feeling confident and unstoppable.
“They said: ‘Everyone’s seen you in a bathing suit; you’re not right for SI,” Frankel told Page Six. “I say that because all the women backstage have been told no at some point in their lives, but they said yes to themselves. If your heart says yes, go for it. Don’t let anyone else decide what you can or can’t do.”