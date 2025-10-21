8 Years After Her SI Swimsuit Debut, Bianca Balti Calls Modeling Career ‘A Voice For Countless Women’
Bianca Balti first graced the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2017, when she touched down in Sumba Island, Indonesia, for her inaugural campaign with the brand. The shoot, captured by James Macari, earned the Italian model a Rookie of the Year nod, following Barbara Palvin’s first stint with the magazine one year prior.
For SI Swimsuit 2018, Balti returned to set, and rang in her sophomore appearance in the fold with a sunshine-filled shoot in Aruba. The feature is her most recent with the brand to date.
2017: Balti in Sumba Island
2018: Balti in Aruba
And while time has gone by, Balti has never strayed from her passion. She has appeared on the runway and in a number of editorial campaigns, from ELLE to Vanity Fair, during her illustrious career in the industry. When she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in September of 2024, however, the model revealed—over one year later—that in front of the camera, she became a depiction of a beauty in a new way.
“I represent the millions of women who have, have had, or will have cancer,” the model detailed in an Oct. 14 essay. Balti explained in the piece that she reached out to Victoria’s Secret with an ask to walk in their 2025 fashion show. The event occurred last Wednesday, Oct. 15.
“I want to show them that a diagnosis is not the end of beauty, or confidence, or sensuality. That scars don’t erase who we are. That life after cancer can still be bold, sexy, and full,” she penned. The model announced to Instagram in May that she was in remission.
In a letter sent to Victoria’s Secret, Balti implored, “Inclusivity means making your audience feel seen. And here’s the truth — 1 in 3 women will face cancer in their lifetime [...] I am one of them.” She then added, “Since my diagnosis last year, I’ve become a voice for countless women [...] I’m not the youngest, curviest, or fittest. But I am strong, brave, and alive — and I’m still damn sexy.”
Later in the piece, Balti disclosed that the apparel brand ultimately said no the her request, but she wasn't discouraged. The 2005 alumni of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show cheered on its newest cast of models. She reflected that she was proud of herself for reaching out, regardless of the outcome.
“I made this bold move because ever since I got sick, I’ve felt a responsibility to bring hope not just to women with cancer, but to everyone learning to live again after hardship,” she stated. “I tried. It didn’t happen. But I have no regrets.”