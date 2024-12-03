Birthday Girl Sixtine Stunned in All-White Cut-Out One-Piece on the Coast of Belize
Happy birthday to our very own, Sixtine!
Today, the two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model celebrates another year around the sun. And we think a birthday is the perfect excuse to take a look back at the model’s impressive career and, particularly, her partnership with SI Swimsuit.
The Texas native first rose to fame through her social media channels. In particular, her Swimsuit Series—a documentation of her journey to find size 10 swimwear—brought followers to her TikTok (and other social media) accounts in droves. From there, she built an online platform dedicated to body neutrality. Her mission is simple: to encourage women to love their bodies regardless of size.
Sixtine had always wanted to pursue modeling—and moved to New York City for college with that in mind. She has realized that dream through brand campaigns for the likes of Target, Victoria’s Secret PINK, Warby Parker, Ulta, SKIMS and Aerie. And in 2022, she posed on the pages of the SI Swimsuit issue for the first time.
That year, she traveled to Dominica, where the verdant green natural landscape inspired a Mother Nature-themed photo shoot. The swimwear came in natural tones (greens and browns and the like) and the details were fauna-inspired (think floral patterns and three-dimensional shells). For that reason—and thanks to Sixtine’s incredible skill in front of the camera—her debut was a huge success.
There’s no wonder, then, that she was asked to return to the magazine for another feature in 2024. This year, the setting and the styling looked a bit different. On the coast of Belize, the backdrops in every photo were filled with palm trees and waterfalls. It was just as scenic as her first feature—but in a different way. The styling was completely different. All white.
Each and every look that Sixtine (and the handful of other models in Placencia) wore on set came in a stunning shade of bright white—a color that was guaranteed to stand out against the background. The resulting photos (captured by Derek Kettela) were just as good as the outtakes from her debut. But, more than anything, it was a pleasure to have her back on set with us for another year running.
In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look back at a few of our favorite photos from that trip to Belize.