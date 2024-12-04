Birthday Girl Tyra Banks Shone Bright in Gilded Gown on SI Swimsuit Set in Florida
Happy Birthday, Tyra Banks!
Today, the American model turns 51 years old, and we think there’s no better time than the present to reflect on her longstanding partnership with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand. The California native made her debut back in 1993 when she was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in the Florida Keys. Throughout the 1990s, she returned to the issue three more times, posing for three consecutive issues of the magazine from 1996 to 1998.
Those late ‘90s photo shoots with the brand took her everywhere from South Africa—where she posed for her first cover alongside Valeria Mazza—to the Maldives. In other words, it was an eventful stint. Banks returned to the pages of the magazine in 2004, the year after she created the hit television show America’s Next Top Model, which she both executive produced and presented for 22 seasons.
Since that early 2000s comeback, the longtime model has returned to the SI Swimsuit set two times—and for two big occasions: the 50th anniversary in 2014 and the 60th anniversary in 2024. Both times, she returned as a brand “Legend,” one of the brand’s signature and longstanding models.
While each and every one of her photo shoots was as noteworthy as the last, today we’re taking a look at her latest appearance in the annual magazine. Earlier this year, Banks traveled to Hollywood, Fla., where she posed in her best red carpet garb alongside 26 fellow brand regulars. The outtakes, captured by photographer Yu Tsai, are (much like all of her others) worth another look. Dressed in a glamorous gilded gown, the television personality proved just why the brand had tapped her as a regular.
In other words, the photos from her comeback were fantastic. That comes as no surprise to us here at SI Swimsuit, who have grown accustomed to her impressive talent in front of the camera lens over the years. No, we weren’t around for those early features, but we were around for her more recent ones and can attest to the fact that she hasn’t changed a bit.
All of that is to say, we’re so glad to have had the chance to get to know Banks over the years. And we’re ever grateful to her for giving her SI Swimsuit features her all. On her birthday, we’re taking a look back at her legendary 60th anniversary photos from Hollywood, Fla. Here are a few of our favorite photos.