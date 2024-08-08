Blake Lively Shares the Romantic Move Ryan Reynolds Made When They First Started Dating
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been couple goals for some time now, and the 36-year-old It Ends With Us star just upped our relationship envy by sharing how her husband, 47, initially wooed her when they first started dating.
“When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week, but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week,” Lively recently told People. “Something funny or emotional that one of us said ... It was just a little quote of the week. It was such a beautiful, romantic thing.”
Lively and Reynolds, who match one another’s comedic energy by playfully picking on each other online, met on the set of Green Lantern and started dating in 2011. They tied the knot the following year in South Carolina. Today, the stars are proud parents to four children: daughters James, Inez and Betty, and son Olin.
On her press tour for It Ends With Us, the forthcoming film adapted from Colleen Hoover’s viral novel of the same name, Lively has been nailing each and every one of her incredible looks. Inspired by her florist character, aptly named Lily Bloom, the former Gossip Girl star has opted for plenty of flower-heavy ensembles, even choosing to wear her hair in a flower-adorned Rapunzel-inspired braid for one New York City event.
It Ends With Us, which also stars Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar and Jenny Slate, is in theaters on Friday, Aug. 9.