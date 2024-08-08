Swimsuit

Blake Lively Shares the Romantic Move Ryan Reynolds Made When They First Started Dating

The superstar power couple, who share four children, met in 2011 and tied the knot the following year.

Cara O’Bleness

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds / Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been couple goals for some time now, and the 36-year-old It Ends With Us star just upped our relationship envy by sharing how her husband, 47, initially wooed her when they first started dating.

“When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week, but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week,” Lively recently told People. “Something funny or emotional that one of us said ... It was just a little quote of the week. It was such a beautiful, romantic thing.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds / Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Lively and Reynolds, who match one another’s comedic energy by playfully picking on each other online, met on the set of Green Lantern and started dating in 2011. They tied the knot the following year in South Carolina. Today, the stars are proud parents to four children: daughters James, Inez and Betty, and son Olin.

On her press tour for It Ends With Us, the forthcoming film adapted from Colleen Hoover’s viral novel of the same name, Lively has been nailing each and every one of her incredible looks. Inspired by her florist character, aptly named Lily Bloom, the former Gossip Girl star has opted for plenty of flower-heavy ensembles, even choosing to wear her hair in a flower-adorned Rapunzel-inspired braid for one New York City event.

It Ends With Us, which also stars Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar and Jenny Slate, is in theaters on Friday, Aug. 9.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews