Blake Lively Stuns in Sparkly, Colorful Gown Britney Spears Wore 22 Years Ago
Yesterday might have been a stormy day in New York City, but a bit of rain will never stop Blake Lively from looking phenomenal. We’ve been studying all of the recent fun, colorful, floral looks from the It Ends With Us film press tour (based on the best-selling, viral novel by Colleen Hoover), and each one is uniquely inspired by her character, flower shop-owner Lily Bloom.
Lively’s latest ensemble, however, has to be our favorite, and it came from a very special place: directly from Britney Spears’s archival wardrobe. The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer donned the figure-hugging, mermaidcore gown featuring different colored sparkly pastel flower panels and an asymmetrical, one-shoulder neckline, 22 years ago at the Versace spring 2003 runway show in Milan in ’02.
While chatting with People magazine on the red carpet ahead of the New York film premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Aug. 6, the 36-year-old gushed about how excited and honored she was to wear the vintage designer number. “It is Britney’s actual dress. It should be in the Smithsonian or the MET, but it’s on me, and I feel so lucky,” she said.
The actress also took to Instagram to share her appreciation for the 42-year-old artist, and her impact on the industry.
“Todays mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories. Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work,” she wrote alongside a photo of Spears in the dress in 2002. “Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories.”
The Gossip Girl star accessorized with flower-shaped diamond earrings and kept her other accessories minimal to allow the dress to shine. The Blake Brown haircare brand founder’s signature long blonde locks were smooth and expertly crimped into large waves and parted to one side.
It Ends with Us hits theaters on Friday, Aug. 9.