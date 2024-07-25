Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds Reveal Humorous Side of Attending Chiefs Game With Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs garnered a whole new fanbase thanks to Taylor Swift. Not only did the pop musician, who is dating tight end Travis Kelce, turn her massive following into Chiefs fans, but she turned her own friends into avid NFL game attendees, too.
Most weeks, Swift could be found in a box at both home and away games cheering on her 34-year-old boyfriend. And often, her star-studded friend group was right there in the stands alongside her. Among the notable stars that Swift brought with her to the game were Ice Spice, Sophie Turner and, of course, Blake Lively.
The latter brought her own posse to the team’s Oct. 1 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Lively was accompanied by her husband, fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, and his Deadpool & Wolverine costar, Hugh Jackman.
Though big stars in their own right, Reynolds and Jackman weren’t exactly front page news when standing beside Lively and Swift. At the red carpet premiere of their Marvel Studios film, they joked about the realities of standing beside the powerful pair. “If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to [an NFL] game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively—and then you’re Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and others at the game,” Jackman told People. Reynolds jokingly agreed.
Despite the lack of attention, the pair will almost certainly be found at another game this coming season. According to Reynolds, “You don’t say no to [attending a Chiefs game].”