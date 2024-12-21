8 Brand-New, Red Hot Photos of Brittany Mahomes on the SI Swimsuit Set in Belize
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including Brittany Mahomes’s rookie debut in Belize.
We’d be remiss to count down our favorite moments of the year and not mention Brittany Mahomes’s SI Swimsuit rookie feature. The 29-year-old fitness entrepreneur and Kansas City Current co-owner traveled to San Pedro, Belize, for her brand debut, where she was photographed by Derek Kettela.
The styling on set was all about the color red, and Mahomes rocked the bright and bold hue in a number of sexy silhouettes, including itty-bitty bikinis and one-pieces with tons of cut-outs.
The only thing that blew us away more than the soon-to-be mom of three’s on-set smolder was perhaps her outlook on what it means to stay true to herself, which translates to “being unapologetically [herself] in any setting.”
“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” she urged while on set in Central America. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”
Mahomes, who is a former pro soccer player herself, is a staple on the sidelines of Kansas City Chiefs games throughout the NFL season, where she can be seen cheering on her husband, Patrick Mahomes. The two, who are high school sweethearts, are currently expecting their third child. The couple are already parents to daughter Sterling and son Bronze.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few never-before-seen behind the scenes photographs of Mahomes on set in Belize, in which she rocked a number of red hot swimsuits for the camera.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more incredible moments from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming weeks!