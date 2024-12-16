Brittany Mahomes Kept Warm in Prada Puffer, Earmuffs and Leather for Kansas City Chiefs Game
Even on a chilly afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs swept their opponent and Brittany Mahomes managed to slay her game day look. The 29-year-old cheered on her husband, Patrick Mahomes and his team as they defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-7 on Dec. 15 at Huntington Bank Field, and she certainly looked oh-so stylish doing so.
The SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Belize for her debut with the franchise and photographer Derek Kettela earlier this year, stayed cozy and comfortable in an oversized cream Prada down jacket, which paired perfectly with her matching warm plush earmuffs for a soft, winter-ready vibe. Adding some edge to her look, she opted for a sleek black turtleneck, black leather pants and pointed-toe boots. The soon-to-be mom of three, who shares her kids Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon with the athlete, also 29, completed her outfit with a metallic silver handbag, a modern accessory that added a touch of glitz and glam to the neutral ensemble.
The NWSL’s KC Current co-owner and former professional soccer player styled her long blonde locks into a smooth straight blowout and opted for her signature glowy glam look including feathered brows, dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip. Mahomes’s polished yet practical outfit proved that she knows how to face the elements without sacrificing style.
“Ear muffs are the move🙉,” the Texas native, who is a certified fitness trainer and the founder of online program, Brittany Lynne Fitness, captioned the carousel of images of her posing on the field and shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers. View the photos here.
“Those ear muffs really were it! ❤️,” makeup artist Bex Pichelmann wrote under the post.
“Winning 🥇 ❤️,” Christina Larson added.
“Looking SO good queen 🔥,” one fan complimented.
A few followers chimed in to the comments to ask if Patrick was doing ok. The quarterback sustained a right ankle injury in the fourth quarter and post-game evaluations confirmed that he suffered a high-ankle sprain but nothing was fractured. The Chiefs, who are no.1 in the AFC are set to play the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday.
“Please 🙏🏽 let Patrick know that we ‘the entire Chiefs Kingdom’ is praying 🙏🏽 for him. We love ❤️ you guys! ❤️💛❤️💛,” one person gushed.
“I am praying for Patrick's quick and complete healing of his ankle! ❤️🙌🔥🙏,” another wished.