Skip to main content
Gigi Hadid Uncovered 2016
Gigi Hadid Uncovered 2016

8 Breathtaking Photos of Gigi Hadid in Tahiti

The supermodel stunned at her third SI Swimsuit photo shoot.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been featured in SI Swimsuit three times. She made her  SI Swimsuit debut in 2014 in the early days of her career and was back for the two following years.

Fast forward to present day and Hadid is a supermodel mogul. She has landed countless magazine covers, walked the runways of the biggest names in fashion, and even founded her own businesses.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

The supermodel serves as creative director of knitwear brand Guest in Residence. When the 100% cashmere clothing brand launched back in September, Hadid told Elle the creative process was largely influenced by her experience being a mom.

“Being a mom, you start to think about what the trends and style might be as your child grows up, and what I hope to pass down to her. With that in mind, I think my intention with Guest in Residence is to be able to create pieces that are fun in their colorways but classic enough that they can transcend many generations and can be passed down,” Hadid told Elle. “From me to my daughter, or me to my mom, or me to a friend of mine—it doesn’t really matter the age or the sex of the person, these are pieces, especially in the core collection, that can really take on anyone’s personal style.”

Here are a look back at some of our favorite moments from her 2016 Tahiti photo shoot with Yu Tsai. View the full gallery here.

gigi-hadid-2016-web-x159793_tk2_01209-rawwmfinal1920jpg

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lola & Lamar.

gigi-hadid-2016-web-x159793_tk2_00881-rawwmfinal1920jpg

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.

gigi-hadid-2016-web-x159793_tk2_01940-rawwmfinal1920jpg

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Acacia Swimwear.

gigi-hadid-2016-web-x159793_tk2_03348-rawwmfinal1920jpg

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture By Hayley Kaysing.

gigi-hadid-2016-web-x159793_tk2_01851-rawwmfinal1920jpg

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.

gigi-hadid-2016-premium-x159793_tk2_03839-rawpfinal1920jpg

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Cosabella.

gigi-hadid-2016-web-x159793_tk2_03234-rawwmfinal1920jpg

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture By Hayley Kaysing.

gigi-hadid-2016-web-x159793_tk2_01318-rawwmfinal1920jpg

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lola & Lamar.

gigi-hadid-2016-web-x159793_tk2_01851-rawwmfinal1920jpg
SwimNews

8 Breathtaking Photos of Gigi Hadid in Tahiti

By Mara Milam
GettyImages-1240920304
SwimNews

Duckie Thot Is Familiar With the ‘Awkward’ Reality of Failure

By Ananya Panchal
camille kostek
SwimNews

A Look Back To Camille Kostek’s Very First SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot

By Mara Milam
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy