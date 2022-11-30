8 Breathtaking Photos of Gigi Hadid in Tahiti

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been featured in SI Swimsuit three times. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014 in the early days of her career and was back for the two following years.

Fast forward to present day and Hadid is a supermodel mogul. She has landed countless magazine covers, walked the runways of the biggest names in fashion, and even founded her own businesses.

The supermodel serves as creative director of knitwear brand Guest in Residence. When the 100% cashmere clothing brand launched back in September, Hadid told Elle the creative process was largely influenced by her experience being a mom.

“Being a mom, you start to think about what the trends and style might be as your child grows up, and what I hope to pass down to her. With that in mind, I think my intention with Guest in Residence is to be able to create pieces that are fun in their colorways but classic enough that they can transcend many generations and can be passed down,” Hadid told Elle. “From me to my daughter, or me to my mom, or me to a friend of mine—it doesn’t really matter the age or the sex of the person, these are pieces, especially in the core collection, that can really take on anyone’s personal style.”

