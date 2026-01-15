5 Royal Ensembles We’d Pair With the Leading Ladies of Each ‘Bridgerton’ Season
We’re just a few more weeks away from the Season 4 premiere of Netflix’s Bridgerton, which means we’re just a few more weeks away from being reunited with several of our favorite characters.
From Daphne Bridgerton all the way to the newest leading lady, Sophie Baek, the female leads of the drama series certainly know how to steal the spotlight. Be it due to their ethereal beauty or because of their undeniable charm, they’re the diamonds of every season, especially the summer.
How the ton might enjoy a leisure beach day
If we could transport the characters of Bridgerton into the modern day, the first place we would take them to see is none other than the beach. A relaxing day spent under the sun and surrounded by the sounds of the ocean. But, of course, lying on the sand is pretty difficult to do in ballgowns. That’s where we come in.
Here’s how we would style each leading lady of Bridgerton, beginning with none other than the series’s first-ever diamond.
Daphne Bridgerton (portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor)
When it comes to Daphne, it’s all about pastel shades with soft embellishments and designs. Nothing too noisy, as she would stay away from anything that made too much of a statement.
However, nothing too muted either, as she would despise fading into the background. Lais Ribero’s dotted lace cover-up and patterned bikini would meet all of Lady Bridgerton’s requirements. Sweet and posh are two words that immediately pop up when Daphne comes to mind.
Kathani “Kate” Bridgerton (portrayed by Simone Ashley)
Kate is someone whose aura is simply too powerful to ignore. She walks into a room and commands it with such sophistication and authority. It’s only fitting that she receives a swimsuit that not only matches her energy but takes it to the next level.
Valentina Sampaio’s houndstooth one-piece delivers a way for Kate to stay focused on enjoying her beach day without worrying about her glamorous moment expiring. She’ll stay flashy and elegant all day, just the way she likes it.
Queen Charlotte (portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel)
Anyone who knows Queen Charlotte knows she likes her crown to be a showstopper. While a moving sunhat would be the perfect accessory for the royal figure to have, we think Halima Aden’s elaborate sunhat would also be a stellar pick. Not only will it provide her Highness with shade, but it will also provide her with style.
We envision Queen Charlotte spending her beach day with her eyes observing every action of the ton. Even so, just as she has her gaze set upon the crowd, the crowd is also bewitched by her.
Penelope Bridgerton (portrayed by Nicola Coughlan)
The fashion world (a.k.a us) had a communal sigh of relief when Penelope finally shed those bright yellow garbs and put on something a little more fitting for who she is. Without a doubt, she was born to wear pretty pigments. But for just a little while longer, we want this newlywed to enjoy her time in white.
Josephine Skriver’s lacy white number is simply precious and romantic, just like Penelope. Under a canopy, writing her next newsletter with Colin by her side, we could absolutely see her tucked away while looking utterly serene.
Sophie Baek (portrayed by Yerin Ha)
Sophie is a hard worker, and hard workers are probably the first people who should enjoy a beach day without even the slightest worry in mind. One thing we don’t want her to worry about is whether she looks marvelous, and with this Olivia Dunne two-piece, she won’t have to.
The plaid design of the swimsuit could spark a conversation. Yet, with the ruffles and white linings, it may very well cause a little commotion amongst the ton. (Good commotion, of course!) A light blue shade, similar to that of Cinderella's signature color, is most suitable for our newest lead.