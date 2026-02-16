Christen Goff’s First SI Swimsuit Cover Featured This Luxe Zip-Up One-Piece
Christen Goff has made a statement every time she stepped onto set with SI Swimsuit. The model, who was introduced to the magazine during its Swim Search open casting call in 2021, has commanded the pages of the fold every year following. And just over one week ago, on Feb. 5, she added “cover model” to her extensive list of accolades.
On location on Cativa Island, Fla., in the Fort Myers area, Goff met up with Brittany Mahomes, Claire Kittle, Haley Cavinder, Normani and Ronika Love as the magazine’s first group of digital cover models. Along with her first cover, Goff sat down for an in-depth interview with the magazine, in which she touched on the accolades of her peers and fellow women of the NFL. The SI Swimsuit model is married to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Click here to view Goff’s full SI Swimsuit 2026 digital gallery.
“There are just so many women who are doing amazing things,” Goff stated in the cover story, crediting Off Season cofounder Kristin Juszczyk as just one entrepreneur who comes to mind.
“Yes, maybe it’s the platform that they have because they’re associated with their husband or boyfriends, but seeing what these women are doing with that is incredible,” the model continued. “They’re creating businesses, they’re creating brands, they’re connecting with women across the country. They’re doing all these incredible things because of this situation that they’re in.”
Goff celebrated the feat, which prefaced Super Bowl LX in San Francisco on Feb. 8, by attending a handful of festivities in the Golden State, including Sports Illustrated The Party, and joined Mahomes, Kittle, Cavinder and their respective partners at SI Swimsuit’s cocktail party at Authentic House.
Shop Goff’s digital cover look
For her fierce cover frame, Goff wore a sleek zip-up one-piece from Oye Swimwear. While her specific shade, credited by the label as “laguna,” appears to be sold out on its site at the time of this article’s publication, you can still match with the model in its slew of other shades.
LEA ($395)
The woman-founded swimwear brand—which has been sported in SI Swimsuit by models such as Suni Lee in Boca Raton and Chanel Iman in Belize, to name a few—has 10 total colorways available for those looking to snag the suit themselves. Have your own Baywatch moment with its vibrant crimson shade or grab your next staple suit via the classic black option.