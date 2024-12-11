Brittany Mahomes Is Ethereal in White Bump-Baring Dress for Pregnancy Photo Shoot
Over the summer, Brittany Mahomes made a big announcement. The 29-year-old is expecting her third child with Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mahomes gave birth to her first child—a daughter named Sterling—in early 2021. In late 2022, she gave birth to her second—a son, Patrick, named after his dad and grandfather. Their third, which is due soon, is another baby girl, Mahomes shared in an Instagram post over the summer.
While she hasn’t revealed an exact due date, the former soccer player hasn’t shied away from sharing updates about her pregnancy. In her Instagram stories over the past few months, she has spoken honestly of some pregnancy struggles (particularly, trouble with her skin) that she didn’t experience during her first two pregnancies. But the updates aren’t all of that nature—far from it, in fact.
Most of Mahomes’s posts about the baby feature chic outtakes from her various maternity photo shoots over the months. When she announced her pregnancy in July, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posed beside her husband and two kids in a stunning white fitted dress, showing off her early baby bump.
Now, months later, she’s building upon that aesthetic. For her latest maternity shoot, Mahomes posed in a beautiful strapless white gown with a sheer panel across her belly that puts her bump solidly on display. The Texas native first shared outtakes from the latest photo shoot at the end of November. The Instagram post featured a handful of snaps of Mahomes in her white dress alongside her two kids, who affectionately touched and kissed her baby bump.
This time around, she shared some solo outtakes from the day. In the photos, she posed in the same dress and cradled her growing baby bump. Another stunning look from the photo shoot featured a bump-baring black two-piece set.
The Mahomes couple has been together since their high school days in Texas. After a decade of dating, they officially tied the knot in the spring of 2022 in a ceremony in Hawai’i. Now, almost three years later, the pair are on the verge of welcoming their third baby into the fold. But until they do, we have no doubt that Mahomes will continue to flaunt her incredible maternity fashion both on her social media channels and on the sidelines at Chiefs games.