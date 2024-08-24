Brittany Mahomes Turns up the Heat in A Red Hot Strappy Backless Swimsuit in Belize
Brittany Mahomes, a 2024 rookie, sizzled on the shores of Belize earlier this year when she made her SI Swimsuit debut with photographer Derek Kettela. The soon-to-be mom of three, who shares her kids with husband and NFL Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, turned up the heat in a series of fiery red hot looks as she posed for the special 60th anniversary issue.
We’re especially enamored by this timeless cherry red one-piece featuring a scoop neckline, super high-leg silhouette and an open back with long wrap-around straps.
Nessy Swimwear Fresa Scoop Neck Shaping One-Piece, $120 (nessyswimwear.com)
The 28-year-old, who was born and raised in Texas, is co-owner of the NWSL’s KC Current as well as a former professional soccer player. She uses her platform to share candid insight into motherhood and being a woman in the sports industry.
“I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” she shared about what she hopes people take away from her images. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”