Brittney Nicole Was a Bold, Bright Dream in These Blue Swimsuits in Portugal
Brittney Nicole totally took our breath away when posing for her rookie shoot featured in the 2024 magazine. The model, who served in the United States Navy for eight years, co-won the annual open casting call in 2023 and traveled to Portugal to be photographed by Ben Watts. Ahead of the 2025 issue, out this May, we’re spending some time looking back at our favorite photos from last year’s edition—and, of course, our mind goes straight to Nicole’s bright blue looks in the gorgeous European location.
No rain was ruining her rookie shoot. Even with misty weather, Nicole was a complete natural in front of the camera and we’re feeling particularly inspired by a few of her ‘fits for this year’s spring and summer seasons. It might not feel like it, but it’s officially spring, and we're not wasting any time getting our swimwear shopping on. Among other hues, this Atlanta, Ga., native proved bright blue is one of her colors and rocked a variety of different styles.
Check out just three of our favorite pics from Nicole’s rookie shoot, which, of course, feature the color blue.
“I remember seeing Tyra [Banks] on the cover of SI in 1997,” Nicole responded when asked why she tried out for SI Swim Search. “I was a kid and innately knew I was meant to do the same. She represented so much to me as a young Black model paving the way for others to come. Watching her throughout the years working with the brand motivated me to pursue the same.”
Throughout her modeling career so far, which is still very much just getting started, Nicole has walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, Chicago Fashion Week and Miami Swim Week—the latter of which modeling at the SI Swimsuit show. She's also appeared on the cover of magazines like Area Swimsuit and NOW Weddings Magazine.
Almost a year later, we’re also still obsessed with the looks she donned to celebrate the SI Swimsuit 2024 magazine launch, which included a sexy, sheer long-sleeved mini dress full of bedazzles and a red plunging mini dress with flowy sleeves.
“I’m a work in progress,” Nicole said while on set in 2024. “I’m entering a new chapter in my life and I know I want to model, I know the passions and the things that I love to do. I love to help people, I love to feel good when it comes to working out and my eating habits and dieting and everything and I want to continue on doing that. I want to build my brand around being very health conscious and helping women with their health and their fitness goals. I feel like I’m in a transition right now.”