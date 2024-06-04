Brooks Koepka Celebrates Jena Sims’s Miami Swim Week Moment With Heartfelt IG Post
Brooks Koepka is having a blast watching his wife’s dreams come true. The professional golfer showed up and showed out at Miami Swim Week to cheer on his partner, 2024 rookie Jena Sims, as she walked the runway for SI Swimsuit at the W Hotel South Beach on June 1.
The 34-year-old athlete and Sims, 35, are parents to a baby boy, Crew, who turns 1 next month. Last year, the Georgia native walked the runway while pregnant, her bump on full display. Crew was born just a few weeks later. This year, the non-profit CEO returned to the runway and wowed once again, as she rocked the cutest, most colorful suits from Lain Snow and Bain de Minuit.
“Proud to see Jena chasing her dreams,” Koepka captioned a carousel on Instagram, which featured a cozy, glamorous photo of the two posing on the red carpet. Sims donned a breathtaking sheer black bedazzled net dress with a daring chest cut-out and halter neckline, while he wore a light-wash cream camouflage denim jacket and pants set with a mint Prada shirt.
Sims made her mark with SI Swimsuit through the 2023 Swim Search, and was named a co-winner of the open casting call.
“@jenamsims said she’s gonna bring human life into this world, and then come back hotter than ever before.. a queen😍,” one fan gushed in the comments.
Sims and Koepka tied the knot in Turks and Caicos in June 2022. They began dating in 2017, a while after they met at the 2015 Masters. She was photographer by Yu Tsai in Mexico for the 2024 issue. View her full gallery here.