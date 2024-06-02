Jena Sims Struts Miami Swim Week Runway in Colorful Suits Perfect for Summer
Jena Sims strutted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday, June 1, and she proved just why she co-won the 2024 Swim Search.
A rookie in the 2024 issue, Sims joined the SI Swimsuit family as part of last year’s open casting call. She was declared a co-winner alongside six other incredible women, including fellow models Achieng Agutu and Penny Lane, both of whom also walked the Miami Swim Week runway. This year’s walk is a full-circle moment for Sims, who walked the very same runway last July when she was pregnant with her baby boy, Crew. She and her husband, pro golfer Brooks Koepka, welcomed their son just a few short weeks later.
The 35-year-old model is also a swimwear designer, beauty investor, and founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), which puts on what is considered to be the most inclusive pageant in the world. She was photographed in Mexico for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Shop Jena Sims’s Miami Swim Week runway looks
Lain Snow Yellow One-Piece
Angela Top Buena Vista, € 80.00 and Angela Bottom Buena Vista, € 80.00 (baindeminuitswim.com)
View Jena Sims’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
On Friday morning, SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week events began when models and staff enjoyed an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. Brand stars attended a poolside SI Swimsuit event in the afternoon, in which they rocked their best beachwear to experience designer pop-ups, fun activations and more. In the evening, models were treated to a VIP welcome dinner and after-party event.
Ahead of tonight’s runway show, SI Swimsuit stars woke up early to break a sweat alongside brand model Katie Austin, who led a workout with DOGPOUND. After a private brunch and more beauty treatments, models attended runway rehearsals and headed into hair and makeup. Before hitting the catwalk, they strutted the red carpet, where Kamie Crawford and Nicole Williams English served as cohosts.
Miami Swim Week, an annual event, allows designers to showcase the hottest, trendiest styles in swimwear. Meanwhile, attendees get the opportunity to sit front row at runway shows, check out various industry events and more.