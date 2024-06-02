Swimsuit

Jena Sims Struts Miami Swim Week Runway in Colorful Suits Perfect for Summer

The 2024 rookie took to the SI Swimsuit catwalk for the second consecutive year.

Cara O’Bleness

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / John Parra/Getty Images

Jena Sims strutted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday, June 1, and she proved just why she co-won the 2024 Swim Search.

A rookie in the 2024 issue, Sims joined the SI Swimsuit family as part of last year’s open casting call. She was declared a co-winner alongside six other incredible women, including fellow models Achieng Agutu and Penny Lane, both of whom also walked the Miami Swim Week runway. This year’s walk is a full-circle moment for Sims, who walked the very same runway last July when she was pregnant with her baby boy, Crew. She and her husband, pro golfer Brooks Koepka, welcomed their son just a few short weeks later.

The 35-year-old model is also a swimwear designer, beauty investor, and founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), which puts on what is considered to be the most inclusive pageant in the world. She was photographed in Mexico for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Shop Jena Sims’s Miami Swim Week runway looks

Lain Snow Yellow One-Piece

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / John Parra/Getty Images

Angela Top Buena Vista, € 80.00 and Angela Bottom Buena Vista, € 80.00 (baindeminuitswim.com)

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / John Parra/Getty Images

View Jena Sims’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.

On Friday morning, SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week events began when models and staff enjoyed an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. Brand stars attended a poolside SI Swimsuit event in the afternoon, in which they rocked their best beachwear to experience designer pop-ups, fun activations and more. In the evening, models were treated to a VIP welcome dinner and after-party event.

Ahead of tonight’s runway show, SI Swimsuit stars woke up early to break a sweat alongside brand model Katie Austin, who led a workout with DOGPOUND. After a private brunch and more beauty treatments, models attended runway rehearsals and headed into hair and makeup. Before hitting the catwalk, they strutted the red carpet, where Kamie Crawford and Nicole Williams English served as cohosts.

Miami Swim Week, an annual event, allows designers to showcase the hottest, trendiest styles in swimwear. Meanwhile, attendees get the opportunity to sit front row at runway shows, check out various industry events and more.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.