Brooks Nader and Ellie Goulding Hit the Town in Los Angeles for Girls’ Night Out
This weekend, Brooks Nader and Ellie Goulding were spotted in Los Angeles leaving the iconic Chateau Marmont, turning heads during their glamorous girls’ night out. Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2019 and starred on the cover of the 2023 issue, is known for her showstopping red carpet looks. The 27-year-old donned a stunning sheer dark purple gown with an opaque cowl neck that exuded elegance and regality. She showed off her slim, super sculpted figure with nothing but nude underwear beneath. Her honey brown hair was styled into a perfectly voluminous blowout with bouncy, curled ends.
Complementing the supermodel’s bold ensemble, the 37-year-old two-time Grammy Award nominee embraced a timeless little black dress, proving that sometimes simplicity speaks volumes. The “Love Me Like You Do” singer rocked a dewy, fresh glam look and loose mermaid waves in her long blonde locks.
The stars appeared to be having the time of their lives and created two TikToks together ahead of their evening out. The women got cozy and cuddled up in the videos shared on Nader’s account, and left viewers teasing that there might be more than just friendship between the model and singer.
“my best friend doesn't hold me like that 🤔,” one fan commented.
“WHAT IS HAPPENING IM SO CONFUSED,” another asked.
“I love her even more that her best friend is Ellie Goulding like are you kidding me??? Can she get any better?????? Love,” someone else chimed.
“Brooks i love you im obsessed with you!! & This is so random but im living for this duo 🔥💕,” one person gushed.
Additionally, some followers took the opportunity to ask Nader about her relationship with Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko, furthering the curiosity about her love life. The Russian choreographer and model have been spotted kissing and showing public displays of affection off-stage, proving that it might be more than just dance floor chemistry.
The Baton Rouge native is a contestant of Season 33 of the reality competition series and she has seen major improvement over the past couple of weeks. Tonight’s show is also shaping up to be an exciting one, with Nader’s three sisters making an appearance. Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane have been all over their oldest sister’s TikTok this week and in the practice rooms with Savchenko.
Watch Dancing With the Stars live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or Disney+.