SI Swimsuit Models Brooks Nader and Cindy Kimberly Throw Out First Pitch at Mets Game

On Wednesday, May 18, the New York Mets hosted the St. Louis Cardinals as well as a few special guests at Citi Field. SI Swimsuit models Brooks Nader, Cindy Kimberly and cover star Yumi Nu were all in attendance to watch the Mets’ 11-4 stomping. Decked out in team gear, Nader and Kimberly skillfully threw out the game’s first pitch in tandem.

This was not Nader’s first time on a Major League mound. In the summer of 2019, the model threw out the first pitch at a Mets-Marlins game in Miami. Fellow SI Swim model Camille Kostek served as Nader’s catcher on that occasion.

From the Archive: SI Swimsuit model Kate Upton Joins B.J. and Justin Upton on cover of SI's baseball playoff preview, 2013.

We think our 2022 models look pretty good in Mets gear, don’t you agree?

Brooks Nader, Yumi Nu, and Cindy Kimberly in their Mets jerseys. New York Mets

Brooks Nader and Cindy Kimberly taking to the field. New York Mets

Brooks Nader and Cindy Kimberly throw opening pitches.