Here’s How to Replicate Brooks Nader’s Sultry Emmy Awards Hair and Makeup

Brooks Nader stopped by the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards last night to present alongside several of her castmates from Fox’s forthcoming Baywatch reboot. And to say the SI Swimsuit legend “understood the assignment” would be doing her an injustice.

Taking those iconic Baywatch one-piece vibes from the shore to the red carpet, Nader rocked a radiant cherry gown by Rodarte. The sequins sparkled under the spotlights, while the unique criss-cross neckline and body-skimming cut made for a sultry final silhouette. Think modern-day Jessica Rabbit meets early 1990s Pamela Anderson chic.

Still, her stunning style wasn’t the only part of the look that turned heads on the red carpet. The model’s breathtaking glam and luscious locks were also showstopping—and the best part? Her makeup artist and hairstylist have since shared their methods for achieving the fabulous final look!

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Step 1: Goddess-worth glam

After Nader’s Emmys appearance, celebrity makeup artist Angie Mar shared a closer look at her work on Instagram, including a full list of products in the caption—all from beloved cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury.

Mar began by prepping the skin with the line’s Immediate Eye Revival Patches ($70) and Magic Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer ($105). For Nader’s flawless base, she used Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation ($52) and the Airbrush Flawless Long-Wear Blur Concealer ($36). She then added some warmth back to the model’s face with the Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Cream Bronzer ($59) in shade Medium 2.

She set everything with the Airbrush Flawless Blur Loose Powder ($50) and the Airbrush Matte Bronzer ($59) in the shade Medium. Finally, she sprayed the Airbrush Flawless Hydrating & Waterproof Setting Spray ($39) to seal the complexion.

Of course, the standout of the style is absolutely the model’s blush. For the eye-popping pink, Mar layered multiple blushes from the brand, including the Matte Beauty Blush Wand ($44) in shades Pillow Talk and Pink Pop, and the new Airbrush Flawless Blush Blur ($43) in shades Blushgasm and Loved Up. To complete the glam, she lined Nader’s lips with the Lip Cheat Long-Lasting Waterproof Lip Liner ($28) in Pillow Talk, applying the Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick ($37) in Pillow Talk Original on top.

Step 2: Effortlessly gorgeous hair

When it came to Nader’s golden tresses, the goal was simple and chic. “For Brooks’ hair tonight, I wanted it to be really effortless,” the model’s hairstylist, Scott King, explained in a statement shared with SI Swimsuit. “Almost like elevated air-dried waves. Her dress is really the standout, and I felt an updo or Hollywood waves were a little too predictable. So we wanted to give a model off-duty vibe.”

In the statement, the hairstylist also noted that he started with a “smooth blowout” using the AeroGravity Featherlight Dryer ($299.99) before creating “S waves” throughout with the 10X™ Styling Iron ($262). Then, King added that he used the “Twist Interchangeable Iron ($199.99) with the 1.25 attachment” to create a “bend throughout the hair for a softer, looser look.”

To complete the laid-back-meets-luxe look, King styled the star’s face-framing layers, using the diffuser attachment on the AeroGravity Featherlight Dryer to “lock in” the final shape before “raking” his fingers through her tresses to break up the waves for the ultimate cool girl finish.

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