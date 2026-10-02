Celebrating Birthday Girl and New Mom Katie Austin’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments

Happy birthday to six-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin! The 2021 co-Rookie of the Year turns 33 today, Friday, Oct. 2. And in honor of her special day, we’re taking a look back at Austin’s journey with SI Swimsuit thus far.

The certified fitness trainer and content creator first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021, when she earned the title of co-Swim Search winner alongside bestie and fellow brand star Christen Goff. The following year, Austin traveled to Montenegro for her rookie photo shoot, which was captured by James Macari, and, as mentioned, earned her co-Rookie of the Year honors. Since then, she has posed for the annual issue in the Dominican Republic, Portugal, Bermuda and, most recently, Fort Myers, Fla.

Each of Austin’s six SI Swimsuit features have been incredible, but her time on set in the Sunshine State for the 2026 magazine was extra special, as the model revealed to the crew that she was expecting. Earlier this month, Austin gave birth to her daughter, Lila Reed, whom she shares with husband Lane Armstrong.

Prior to welcoming her daughter, Austin walked the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in May during Swim Week while she was six months pregnant with her baby girl. While she indulged in a pre-show shot of espresso to keep her energy up, the experience of doing so while pregnant was an incredibly unique one for the model. “I feel like every time I tell someone [I’m walking in the show], they’re shocked for some reason,” Austin told People prior to stepping out on the Swim Week runway with SI Swimsuit for the sixth time. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m walking.' And they’re like, ‘You are?' I’m like, ‘Yes. This is not slowing me down.’ So I feel great. I’m really excited.”

Katie Austin. Swimsuit by Belletage Swimwear. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Austin later added, “I just feel a different energy this year. It’s going to be really special because I feel like I have a fun accessory to play with on the runway.”

And as those who witnessed her strut down the catwalk at the W South Beach earlier this year can attest, Austin certainly brought an incredible energy to her time in the spotlight. In case you missed it, the SI Swimsuit Runway Show is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Below, we’re highlighting just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit snapshots of Austin throughout the years. We wish the model and new mom nothing but the very best on her special day and in the year to come!

Katie Austin was photographed by Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J. Swimsuit by INDAH. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Belt provided by New York Vintage. Scarf by Hermès. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Gil Rodriguez. Necklace by NOTTE. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Natalia Fedner. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Dress by JÉBLANC. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Belle Anna. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by Belle Anna. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

More Katie Austin content on SI Swimsuit