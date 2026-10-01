Celebrate Olivia Dunne’s Birthday With a Look at Her Four Fabulous SI Swimsuit Shoots

We’re wishing a very happy birthday to Olivia Dunne!

A staple of the SI Swimsuit family with four consecutive photo shoots under her belt, the former Louisiana State University gymnast is celebrating her 24th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 1. To commemorate the occasion, Dunne stopped by Instagram to share a cheeky new photo carousel, quickly reminding her 5.1 million followers of her SI Swimsuit résumé.

In the cover photo of the celebratory set, the model sipped a drink, rocking a blue bikini and accessorizing with a playful “Birthday Girl” tiara. Other snapshots shared showed her fun-in-the-sun day spent by the pool in the Bahamas, including a sweet photo of her posing with her longtime boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

The birthday girl’s comments were also flooded with well wishes from fans, famous friends and, of course, several members of the SI Swimsuit family!

“Happy birthday pretty girl!!!” Ellie Thumann wrote.

“I wanna be you when I grow up!!!!!!!” Katie Austin proclaimed.

“I love it,” Olivia Ponton added. “Happy birthday to the hottest girl!”

“Happiest Birthday, Livvy! ❤️,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day penned, to which Dunne responded, “Love love love ya!”

So—to celebrate Dunne’s special day—we’re looking back at all four of her timeless SI Swimsuit shoots! Scroll on to see a few of our favorite snapshots through the years.

2023: Puerto Rico

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne made her SI Swimsuit debut on the shores of Puerto Rico in 2023, photographed by Ben Watts. During the beachside feature, she traded the mat for the sand and showed off her gymnastics prowess for several unforgettable snapshots.

To check out Dunne’s full 2023 gallery, click here.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

2024: Portugal

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. Necklace by MONDO MONDO. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

One year later, Dunne reunited with the magazine and Watts in Portugal for a cottagecore-inspired shoot in Porto and the North. Posing among lush greenery in plush sweaters and sweet styles, the feature had the ultimate early-autumn vibe.

To check out Dunne’s full 2024 gallery, click here.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid. Bolero by Free People. Earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

2025: Bermuda

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

2025 marked a major milestone for the former gymnast at SI Swimsuit when she was featured on the front page of the annual issue as one of four cover stars alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan and fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles. On the beaches of Bermuda, she once again modeled for Watts’s camera lens, this time in a wardrobe filled with fun animal prints.

To check out Dunne’s full 2025 gallery, click here.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by ’47. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

2026: Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Most recently, Dunne reunited with SI Swimsuit in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, photographed by James Macari. For her fourth foray with the magazine, Dunne posed beside beautiful horses and among sleek architecture for a truly timeless shoot.

To check out Dunne’s full 2026 gallery, click here.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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