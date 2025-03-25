These BTS Photos From Penny Lane’s SI Swimsuit Rookie Shoot Are Simply Dreamy
Before her return to the SI Swimsuit fold for the 2025 issue, Penny Lane made an incredible first impression by entering the 2023 open casting call, co-winning and landing a spot in the 2024 magazine as a rookie. The 30-year-old Cheshire, England native is a total inspiration for aspiring models as she’s persevered through tough times to make it to where she is today.
For her first feature with the brand, she posed for photographer Ben Watts in the countryside of Portugal for a spread of drop-dead gorgeous photos, cementing her place in the magazine’s history forever.
This year, Lane returns with an exquisite shoot in Zurich, Switzerland with Derek Kettela, taking our breath away once more. We’ve shared the first official sneak peek photo along with a lovely look behind the scenes, but today we’re feeling particularly nostalgic for the 2024 issue now that we're less than two months away from this year’s release.
In the name of reminiscing, let’s look back at a collection of behind the scenes shots from Lane’s first feature in Portugal, where she proved she was a rookie worth paying close attention to.
Flaunting the perfect amount of underboob, Lane was a total natural posing for the camera—even for behind the scenes pics.
We couldn’t pick just one color for Lane, but this baby pink is making a serious case.
The circular sunglasses were such a vibe.
Showing off her impressive figure, Lane took a dip in the pool for another set of pics.
Nothing but smiles in between takes when you’re an SI Swimsuit rookie.
Putting her backside on display, Lane totally charmed us during her first shoot with the magazine.
When applying for the 2023 SI Swim Search, the model, actress and social media influencer revealed that she had her sights set on the magazine since she was a teenager. “When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come. I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were,” she said. “I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them. Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”
We couldn’t be happier that Lane manifested her way to not just one but two SI Swimsuit features!