Swimsuit

These BTS Photos From Penny Lane’s SI Swimsuit Rookie Shoot Are Simply Dreamy

The English model and certified holistic health coach was undeniably stunning for her first feature in Portugal.

Natalie Zamora

Penny Lane was photographed for behind the scenes photos in Portugal.
Penny Lane was photographed for behind the scenes photos in Portugal. / Ben Watts

Before her return to the SI Swimsuit fold for the 2025 issue, Penny Lane made an incredible first impression by entering the 2023 open casting call, co-winning and landing a spot in the 2024 magazine as a rookie. The 30-year-old Cheshire, England native is a total inspiration for aspiring models as she’s persevered through tough times to make it to where she is today.

For her first feature with the brand, she posed for photographer Ben Watts in the countryside of Portugal for a spread of drop-dead gorgeous photos, cementing her place in the magazine’s history forever.

This year, Lane returns with an exquisite shoot in Zurich, Switzerland with Derek Kettela, taking our breath away once more. We’ve shared the first official sneak peek photo along with a lovely look behind the scenes, but today we’re feeling particularly nostalgic for the 2024 issue now that we're less than two months away from this year’s release.

In the name of reminiscing, let’s look back at a collection of behind the scenes shots from Lane’s first feature in Portugal, where she proved she was a rookie worth paying close attention to.

Penny Lane poses in a white bikini in Portugal for her rookie SI Swimsuit feature.
Penny Lane poses for behind the scenes photos in Portugal. Swimsuit by My Mum Made It. / Ben Watts

Flaunting the perfect amount of underboob, Lane was a total natural posing for the camera—even for behind the scenes pics.

Penny Lane poses in a baby pink bikini and matching cropped sweater for her first SI Swimsuit photo shoot in 2024.
Penny Lane poses for behind the scenes photos in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Sweatshirt by Edikted. / Ben Watts

We couldn’t pick just one color for Lane, but this baby pink is making a serious case.

Penny Lane poses in a pink one-piece swimsuit and circular glasses in Portugal for her SI Swimsuit rookie shoot.
Penny Lane poses for behind the scenes photos in Portugal. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Sunglasses by Chloé. / Ben Watts

The circular sunglasses were such a vibe.

Penny Lane poses in a black latex bikini in the pool in Portugal for her SI Swimsuit rookie shoot in 2024.
Penny Lane poses for behind the scenes photos in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. / Ben Watts

Showing off her impressive figure, Lane took a dip in the pool for another set of pics.

Penny Lane gets ready for her SI Swimsuit rookie shoot in Portugal wearing a white bikini.
Penny Lane poses for behind the scenes photos in Portugal. Swimsuit by My Mum Made It. / Ben Watts

Nothing but smiles in between takes when you’re an SI Swimsuit rookie.

Penny Lane poses in a blue and yellow bikini for SI Swimsuit in Portugal.
Penny Lane poses for behind the scenes photos in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Watts

Putting her backside on display, Lane totally charmed us during her first shoot with the magazine.

When applying for the 2023 SI Swim Search, the model, actress and social media influencer revealed that she had her sights set on the magazine since she was a teenager. “When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come. I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were,” she said. “I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them. Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”

We couldn’t be happier that Lane manifested her way to not just one but two SI Swimsuit features!

