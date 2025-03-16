Penny Lane Is Positively Exquisite in These Behind the Scenes Photos From Her SI Swimsuit Switzerland Shoot
English model and certified holistic health coach Penny Lane is back for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue! After co-winning the annual open casting call and landing a feature in the 2024 magazine as a rookie, Lane has made a serious impression with the brand.
Her inspiring journey to find self-acceptance and her passion for promoting healthy body standards in the modeling industry make her a wonderful part of the SI Swimsuit family and we’re so excited she’s returned to the fold with another incredible photo shoot.
Lane just wrapped up her second feature with the magazine, this time with photographer Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. While her rookie feature saw her posing in the gorgeous countryside of Portugal, where she channeled cottagecore fashion and even captured a rainbow in the sun, her second feature embraces a winter village vibe in the scenic cold-weather country. The first official image shared is undeniably breathtaking, as are the behind the scenes sneak peeks.
Although we won’t get to see Lane’s full gallery of images from Switzerland until the magazine releases this May, we are happy to tease sneak peeks from the fabulous shoot day. See gorgeous behind the scenes photos from set below as a reminder of how stunning and talented this model-actress is.
The anticipation was real as Lane got ready for the day.
She was all smiles in between takes.
Unsurprisingly, Lane totally brought her A-game to Switzerland.
This feminine, sweet ruffled cap-sleeve bikini is so stunning.
Her tall boots totally added another dimension of style to the overall look.
Lane flaunted her impressive figure and undeniable face card by the water.
There’s no doubt these photos are going to turn out jaw-dropping.
And that’s a wrap!
For Lane, landing on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was the perfect example of manifestation.
“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come,” she said in 2023. “I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were. I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them. Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”
Welcome back to SI Swimsuit, Penny Lane! Keep up with our Instagram account and 2025 reveals page for more sneak peeks at the upcoming issue.