Social Media Reacts to Penny Lane’s ‘Unreal,’ ‘Iconic’ SI Swimsuit Return Photo
Penny Lane is back and better than ever. The model, actress and certified holistic health coach joined SI Swimsuit for the 2024 issue after co-winning the annual open casting call and scoring a spot as a rookie. The Cheshire, England native was positively dreamy while posing in Portugal with photographer Ben Watts, making for an unforgettable debut.
For this year’s magazine, she just wrapped up another incredible shoot—this time in Zurich, Switzerland captured by Derek Kettela—and we might already be convinced it’s her best yet.
The full gallery of images from Lane’s Switzerland shoot will be released along with the 2025 magazine this May, but the brand has shared the first official pic, along with gorgeous behind the scenes sneak peeks, and it’s got everyone in a frenzy. Rocking a sexy, flattering gray-blue string two-piece from Toxic Sadie, the Intimissimi and SKIMS model flaunted her incredible body and gorgeous features in the city streets.
Her long, blonde hair flowed in the winter wind while her glam accentuated her gorgeous blue eyes. It’s no surprise that we’re not the only ones obsessed with her second SI Swimsuit feature.
The SI Swimsuit Instagram page is abuzz with Lane’s Switzerland photo drop, as well as sneak peek footage from her day on set. In response to the official image seen above, fellow SI Swimsuit models and fans alike flocked to the comments section to share their excitement.
“I meannnnnnnnnnnn,” 2022 co-Rookie of the Year Christen Goff, who will also be featured in the 2025 magazine, commented.
“Oh my good god,” SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan wrote.
“Holy moly 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Katie Austin, who was named co-Rookie of the Year alongside Goff, added.
“AHHHH YESSS,” SI Swimsuit’s XANDRA, who will also appear in the 2025 issue, said.
“🔥🔥 Iconic,” model and host Alex Zimmerman commented.
“GET OUTTA HERE WITH THAT BOD,” added fellow 2024 rookie Jena Sims.
“Now that is cover-worthy material right there. 🙌,” a fan wrote.
“unreal 😍😍😍😍,” added another.
Lane herself jumped into the comments with an excited, “OMG - screaming 😆😆😆😆😆😆🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️,”—a sentiment we are totally feeling, too.
“AHHHH TAKE ME BACK ! I miss Szitzing in Switzerland with my @si_swimsuit fam!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Lane also commented on the sneak peek announcement video above.
“Even more lovely on the inside. Such a gorgeous human! Go Penny. @pennylaneisthename 👏,” another comment read.
“She is beauty, she is grace, she is @pennylaneisthename,” added another.
Needless to say, people are so thrilled to see Lane return to the fold. For the body positivity advocate, joining SI Swimsuit was a years-long dream. “I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were. I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them,” she said in 2023.
As part of her journey with the brand, she’s also walked the runway for SI Swimsuit’s show during Miami Swim Week in 2023 and 2024, bringing her infectious positive energy and gorgeous smile to the fashion event two years in a row.