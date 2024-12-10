Cameron Brink and Ben Felter Nail TikTok’s Favorite New Couple’s Trend
Cameron Brink and Ben Felter are proving their Gen Z ‘it couple’ status in a brand new TikTok as they join the latest two-person trend sweeping the platform. The WNBA rookie, who was the No. 2 overall pick at the historic draft this year posted a clip of her fiancé effortlessly lifting Brink up from the ground and onto one shoulder in a single swift motion to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Slim Pickin’s,” syncing perfectly to the viral lyric: “A boy who’s jacked and kind / Can’t find his ass to save my life.”
The track is one of many hits from the six-time Grammy-nominated artist’s latest sixth studio album, Short ’n Sweet, which she released on Aug. 23, but gave fans a sneak peek snippet of when she made her headlining debut at San Francisco’s Outside Lands music festival this summer.
The 22-year-old fashion icon, who celebrates her birthday at the end of this month, donned a thin white long-sleeve and black spandex shorts, as well as white crew socks and her knee brace. Earlier this year, Brink suffered a torn ACL that prematurely ended her rookie season. After undergoing surgery in July, the New Balance ambassador is now on the road to recovery and hoping to “be back soon.”
Watch the video here.
22-year-old Felter, who was on the rowing team in college, donned comfy black joggers, a Nike Jordan T-shirt, and running shoes.
“Sarge watching us🤣🤣,” the New Jersey native captioned the video shared on Dec. 6, referencing her golden retriever in the corner of the video, staring up at Brink.
“I feel so single 🙃,” Overtime WBB commented.
“The Real Ken and Barbie!! 🥰🥰🥰,” one fan gushed.
The couple began dating in March 2021 and met while they were both students at Stanford University. The NCAA star graduated college this year, along with Felter, who is now in a master’s program at the school in Palo Alto, Calif.
He perfectly executed the most dreamy surprise proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower while Brink was attending Paris Fashion Week events with Balenciaga in September.
“I was absolutely shocked. He did such a great job! It was perfect and a complete surprise. I’m ecstatic to be marrying my best friend,” the Pac-12 Player of the Year told Vogue. “Talk about a dream trip! Paris is magical by itself and I got to go to my first fashion week show and got freaking engaged! Still on cloud nine.”
Last month, Brink was announced as one of 10 trailblazing female athletes set to join the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. She was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. last month and we can’t wait to see the final images in next May’s magazine.