Cameron Brink Served Legs for Days in Her White Graduation Ensemble, Featuring Cutest Nod to Her Basketball Career
Cameron Brink stunned yet again in a brand new crisp white look, this time trading the basketball court for Stanford University’s gorgeous, sunny campus in Palo Alto, Calif. The WNBA rookie, who was the No. 2 overall pick at this year’s draft and landed with the Los Angeles Sparks, graduated college this year and her commencement ensemble was absolutely stunning—though we’re certainly not surprised, after all, she is a fashion icon.
The 22-year-old, who celebrates her birthday at the end of this month, donned a beautiful white satin-finish mini dress, showing off her long, lean legs and sculpted, slim figure. The newly-engaged athlete completed the look with special, sleek pointed-toe white heels from Stuart Weitzman, featuring the cutest, glamorous nod to her basketball career. Her signature jersey number, 22, which she carried from her Cardinal days to the professional league, was bedazzled on the side of each heel.
“Officially graduated! So proud. So ready to keep stepping forward. Custom shoes by @stuartweitzman,” the luxurious brand wrote alongside a video montage of Brink walking around campus in her outfit, stole and rope cord.
Her long blonde locks were soft, bouncy curls and she opted for a glowy, fresh glam look including rosy blush, wispy lashes and a glossy pink lip. The combination of fashion-forward style and athletic power poses perfectly encapsulated the athlete’s poise, confidence and love for glamour.
“Goddess,” Shelby Smith commented.
“She do it all 🥹😻,” Sydney Bordanaro added.
In addition to Stuart Weitzman, Brink is an ambassador for New Balance, Urban Decay cosmetics, Gorjana jewelry, Olipop and more major brands. While she has already made a name for herself on the court, she’s just getting started, the New Jersey native is also slowly breaking into the modeling industry.
As someone who has been at the forefront of the Name, Image, Likeness movement for a few years, she is accustomed to using social media to her advantage and has garnered a large following across platforms. In May, she is also set to appear in the SI Swimsuit issue, and she wrapped her photo shoot on the beaches of Florida with Ben Horton last month.
“I love to be masculine and feminine, and it depends on the day. There are a lot of days where I embrace that, but there’s also a huge part of me that identifies so much with my femininity. I love to wear heels and wear makeup and do my hair. It’s very near and dear to my heart to have that process of getting ready and feeling beautiful and feeling confident. That’s honestly a hot topic in the world of basketball and sports, because there are a lot of people who think that women shouldn’t wear makeup when they play basketball or a sport. And you know me, I wear almost a full face. I don’t think I need it, but I love it, and it makes me feel like the best version of myself,” she shared in her Flaunt magazine cover story earlier this year. “I definitely really believe in duality and being able to do multiple things. I went to Stanford. I highly value academics because after basketball, what am I going to do? So I think that’s something the world needs to accept more. We need to stop boxing people in, especially athletes. We’re not just our sport. That’s what keeps my mental health going is having other things I can turn to, because we’re not just basketball players. We’re not just girly girls.”