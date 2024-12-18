Cameron Brink Brings Glamour to the Court in Gorgeous Selfie as Urban Decay Ambassador
WNBA rookie Cameron Brink reminded fans of the duality of women in her latest Instagram selfie in partnership with Urban Decay. The basketball star, who was the No. 2 overall pick at this year‘s historic draft and landed with the Los Angeles Sparks, was named an ambassador for the beauty brand in October. And, she just proved, once again, that her face card never declines in a brand-new campaign. The former Stanford Cardinal posed on the court, leaning into the brand’s playful aesthetic while holding a bright purple basketball (a nod to the company and her team’s signature colors) emblazoned with the Urban Decay logo.
Her glam featured a glowing, radiant skin-like base, feathered brows, wispy dark lashes complementing her light eyes and glossy neutral pink lips. Her blonde locks were swept into an elegant high top knot, adding an elevated touch to the sporty shoot, while she donned a peach-colored tweed blazer adorned with pearl buttons.
And, of course, her massive diamond engagement ring made a sparkling cameo—front and center—as she held the basketball close to her face. The 22-year-old, who celebrates her birthday at the end of the month, and Ben Felter got engaged in September when he proposed in front of the Eiffel Tower while she was in town for a Paris Fashion Week event.
“She shoots, she scores, and now she glows.🏀✨,” the brand captioned the stunning image. “Meet@cameronbrink22, our newest ambassador who’s redefining beauty on and off the court. Welcome to the team where beauty meets beast mode.💜.”
“Partnering with Urban Decay is incredibly important to me because it represents more than just beauty— it’s about investing in authenticity,” Brink said in a press release in the fall. “Their commitment to individuality and originality aligns perfectly with my values, inspiring consumers to embrace their uniqueness.”
The New Jersey native has also previously expressed her love for the brand‘s best-selling All Nighter Waterproof Setting Spray ($36), which has been a longtime staple in the athlete‘s makeup routine.
“I’m a sweaty girl, which is kind of gross, so this setting spray helps keep things in place. But it has to be the matte one, because it still gives you a shine, but I feel like it lasts longer,” Brink admitted. “Like for example—I never sleep in my makeup, but last night I did, and when I woke up, it still looked good. I’m a true testament to the fact that you can sleep in your makeup and it will still look good.”
The SI Swimsuit model, who joined the family last month when she posed for Ben Horton at the Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., is set to appear in the 2025 issue alongside nine other trailblazing athletes. Brink has always been candid about her love for sports and style, and with her marvelous, headline-worthy pre-game looks she is certainly beginning to dominate in the fashion industry. She is also a New Balance and Gorjana ambassador and a young female athlete who has been at the forefront of the NIL movement for a few years.