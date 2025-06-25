Camille Kostek Reveals Cold Reality of NFL Circles: ‘I Was Seen as a Lesser-Than Girlfriend’
SI Swimsuit Legend Camille Kostek has been in a highly-publicized relationship with retired NFL player Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski for a decade now after meeting during their time with the New England Patriots. While Gronkowski, 36, played as a tight end on the team for eight years, Kostek, 33, was part of the cheerleading team for two years.
After taking their romance public, they’ve become a fan-favorite couple in the sports world, consistently showing up for one another as their respective careers have grown. But despite all of their exciting experiences they’ve shared, it hasn’t always been easy. According to Kostek, being the girlfriend of an NFL star came with some judgment.
While a guest at Kristin Cavallari’s Boston stop last week as part of the reality star’s Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Kostek opened up about the downside of dating an athlete. Particularly, dealing with the outside noise from those who had no business criticizing her.
As reported by US Weekly, Kostek admitted during the live show that the “energy was off” between her and the other Patriots WAGs.
“I felt like I was seen as a lesser-than girlfriend because I didn’t have a ring on my finger,” she explained. “But you want to know what’s so interesting about that? The woman that’s coming to mind [who] judged me the most, she’s divorced.”
Though Kostek and Gronkowski have talked about getting engaged, they’re also prioritizing their careers and following their dreams. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t been by each other’s side through it all.
“Whether it’s celebrating an athlete of his, or being out at a sporting event, or him coming on a shoot with me, we just get to watch each other live our lives and enjoy it, and whenever we can come together and do things, then it happens,” Kostek told SI Swimsuit during launch week in May, adding that she and Gronkowski are “best friends.”
Ring on her finger or not, Kostek and Gronkowski are proving that doing their thing on their own time works best for them—and who is anyone to judge their happiness?
Kostek joined SI Swimsuit through the inaugural Swim Search, co-winning and ending up on the cover during her rookie year. She’s now posed for nine brand photo shoots, including the 60th anniversary “Legends” feature, and this year she traveled to snowy Switzerland for another unforgettable spread of images.
Gronkowski, who now works as an NFL analyst, recently joined Kostek for a campaign to promote her latest collaboration with La Porte Swim, as well as for an advertisement for Durex.