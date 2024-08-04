Camille Kostek Dazzles Behind the Scenes With SI Swimsuit in Portugal
We can never get enough behind the scenes footage from SI Swimsuit photo shoots, and Camille Kostek certainly is delivering this week. The brand legend reflected upon her “memorable” 2024 photo shoot in Portugal on Instagram earlier this week, and just followed up with a secondary post full of never-before-seen footage.
In the cover snap of her Aug. 2 carousel, Kostek was photographed behind a counter as she wore a colorful Zimmermann string bikini top and white pants by Free People. She also shared an action shot modeling a red and white two-piece by Oceanus for photographer Ben Watts on a staircase. The 32-year-old Connecticut native then did her thing in front of the camera in a yellow cheeky Aimée Swim one-piece and posed while leaning out a window in a STAUD two-piece.
“Porto part two 💛🇵🇹 more behind the scenes captures shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024,” Kostek wrote in her caption.
The carousel racked up more than 15,000 likes in two hours and tons of compliments from the model’s one million folllowers.
“Fav pics of you ever,” fellow SI Swimsuit star Christen Harper noted of Kostek’s gallery.
“So beautiful,” 2024 magazine rookie Sharina Gutierrez added.
“Keep posting these, they are great!” someone else encouraged of the behind the scenes footage.
For the 60th anniversary issue this year, Kostek also participated in a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., where she was deemed a brand legend alongside 26 other iconic women.
“Sometimes I stop and reflect about the journey that it took to get here and I had dreamt of a day like this coming,” she stated while on set in the Sunshine State. “ ... Living out these dreams has been incredible and beyond. What the magazine did for me at such a young age, allowing me to embrace my hips and my freckles and just whatever made me, me—I can now be that for someone else, kind of like leaving a little piece of my legacy. It is all I could ask for, and more.”