Camille Kostek Reflects on ‘Memorable’ SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Portugal
SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek has posed for the brand for seven consecutive years, starting with her debut in Belize in 2018. The model, who co-won the Swim Search that year, became the first open casting call alumna to land on the front of the issue when she became a cover girl just one year later, after her feature with Josie Clough in Australia.
The Connecticut native has also traveled to St. Croix and the Dominican Republic (twice) with the franchise. Her latest feature, however, differed from all the rest because it was in a city, rather than on the sandy shores of a tropical paradise. The 32-year-old shared some stunning behind the scenes pics and memories from her photo shoot with Ben Watts in the breathtaking Portugal for the 2024 magazine on Instagram recently.
“Behind the scenes shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 in Portugal 🇵🇹 This was my first time shooting in a city instead of a beach for the magazine… and in the rain 🌧 a memorable European shoot for the 60th anniversary issue♥️,” the TV host captioned the carousel that she shared with her one million followers on July 28.
“Love you 🤍,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day commented.
“Such an incredible shoot! Always amazing working with you. ❤️,” hairstylist Anthony Cristiano gushed.
“LOVE YOUUUU!!!! 🙌❤❤❤,” makeup artist Jodie Boland exclaimed.
“The most stunning 😍😍😍,” stylist Sarah Nearis chimed.
“Ok I love the BTS,” content creator Sarah Nicole Landry added.
In addition to posing in Portugal, the swimwear and jewelry designer also joined 26 other brand icons for a special 60th anniversary photo shoot in Florida for the 2024 issue.