Camille Kostek Shares Beach Montage for Huge Swimsuits for All Sale

The SI Swimsuit model’s swimwear collection is 50% off for Cyber Monday.
Attention! Camille Kostek’s bikini line with Swimsuits for All is 50% off today for Cyber Monday. Some items are even up to 70% off.

The SI Swimsuit model posted a montage on IG to promote the brand’s “Camille Collection,” featuring an array of different bikini styles, from long-sleeve tops to stringy bottoms, that are on sale today with the code “NOVSW.”

“My entire Camille Collection with @swimsuitsforall is 50 percent off !!!!!!!,” she captioned the steamy video of herself in a white bikini. “Use code NOVSW 🧡 Hot girl summer all year long 🥵🥵🥵🥵 There is a style for everyone !!!! Also this is me trying to have a Cameron Diaz moment in the Christina multi-way suit 👏.”

You can shop the sale on the Swimsuits for All website. With the discount, prices range from $39 for a set to $9.98 for individual bottoms.

Here are some of our top picks:

Sporty Spice Bikini Set ($34, originally $112 at Swimsuits for All)

Christina Ribbed Multiway Bikini Set (starting at $22.96, Originally $120 at Swimsuits for All)

Camille Kostek Blue Crush Long Sleeve One Piece (starting at $26.98, originally $128 at Swimsuits for All)

The Veronica Reversible Criss Cross Bikini Set (starting at $25.96, originally $115 at Swimsuits for All)

The Perfect Shirt (starting at $13.98, originally $60 at Swimsuits for All)

