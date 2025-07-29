Gingham Swimsuits Are Trending: Shop 7 SI Swimsuit-Approved Picks Here
If you needed any additional proof that gingham swimwear is all the rage this summer, look no further than singer-songwriter Jessie Murph’s July 2025 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover spread. The 20-year-old musician posed for photographer Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla., and the retro-inspired suits she donned included an unforgettable vintage blue and white gingham bikini and matching hat.
The sweet pattern is everywhere these days: SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne rocked gingham for last year’s magazine feature in Portugal, while A-listers like Bella Hadid and our very own Camille Kostek are also major fans of the print.
Whether you typically gravitate toward an itty-bitty bikini or a one-piece, there’s a gingham swimsuit out there with your name on it. Below, shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved styles to join in on one of this season’s hottest swimwear trends.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Coastal Micro Triangle Bikini Top, $95 and Dove Bikini Bottom, $95 (frankiesbikinis.com)
This red and white checkered top features the cutest black bow detail on the bust, which is accented nicely by the set’s black piping. The bottoms offer classic coverage, and the set is great for tanning.
Peri Micro Gingham Petal One-Piece, $198 (montce.com)
If you’re looking to capture some vintage vibes à la Murph, consider this blue and white gingham one-piece. It features demi cups with a cut-out at the bust and is still modest in silhouette.
Loretta Bikini, $270 (hunzag.com)
One can never have too many black. bikinis in their wardrobe, and this one is anything but basic. We love how this is a subtle take on the gingham trend, and the brand’s one-size-fits-all approach takes away the challenge of determining your perfect fit when shopping for swimwear online.
High-Leg Swimsuit, $54.99 (goodamerican.com)
Snag this high-legged one piece while it’s nearly 50% off! The low cut on the sides allows you to show some skin while the back provides cheeky bum coverage,
Seamolly Vintage Gingham Spliced Ruched Ruffles Trim Top and Tie Side Brazilian Bottom Tankini Set, $50 (seamolly.com)
Execute three trends at once with this green gingham tankini set, and you’ll turn heads no matter where you choose to soak up the sun.
Mallorca Gingham Scoop Neck Bikini Top, $162 and Cheeky Bikini Bottoms, $162 (wolfandbadger.com)
Join this summer’s it girl squad by embracing gingham in butter yellow. The soft hue has been spotted on everyone from Lori Harvey to Suni Lee. The scoop neck top of this set is sporty and comfortable, while the bottoms are a bit cheeky.
Kendall Lettuce Edge Top, $98 and Kylie Lettuce Edge Bottom, $88 (laporteswim.com)
You can’t go wrong with this pick from SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek’s collab with La Porte Swim. We simply adore the lettuce hem of this two-piece, as well as the matching tee ($108). Read more about the collection here.