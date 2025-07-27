Swimsuit

Camille Kostek Calls Hosting Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame a ‘Full Circle’ Moment

Kostek led the event back in May, where SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day was honored with the Media Icon award.

Ananya Panchal

Camille Kostek / TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Camille Kostek has experienced countless career highs with SI Swimsuit—from winning the inaugural Swim Search open casting call to landing the 2019 cover to earning official “Legend” status in 2024.

But during this year’s Swim Week, the TV host and designer reached a milestone that felt different. Beyond walking the runway—and even closing the 2025 show—she marked this moment as an achievement that extended her impact within the magazine.

Camille Kostek attends the Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame / John Parra/Getty Images

On May 29, Kostek hosted the first-ever Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame Honors Night, an event recognizing pioneers in the swimwear industry. The glamorous evening, held at the Bass Museum of Art, celebrated SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day with the Media Icon award alongside other industry innovators.

We caught up with the 33-year-old model a couple of days later as Swim Week festivities kicked off ahead of the annual runway show, where she reflected on what it was like to host such a historic night.

“I actually talked about that—I ad-libbed a little bit during the show,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “I went off script because in the moment of hosting and seeing MJ with her ICON award, I was like, holy moly, this is [...] Swim Week is where it all began, my relationship with the brand. And so getting to be there to host the first-ever Swimmer Icon Hall of Fame Honors Night and MJ being honored, like it just made sense.”

The milestone felt symbolic of her entire journey with the franchise. Since her debut in 2018, Kostek has grown up in front of the brand’s audience. “This runway was the first time I ever did something with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” she says. “I truly feel like I’ve almost grown up and evolved at this runway at the W South Beach. I swear, I walk into the lobby and the smell brings back memories through the years, and I just [...] I cannot believe this is the seventh time. It’s so exciting and so fun, and I’m always so happy to be back.”

Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough in Australia. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

For Kostek, hosting the inaugural Icons Night felt like a celebration of everything that has shaped her career. Honoring Day—who believed in her from the beginning—made the evening even more meaningful. “Being asked to host Icon Night was truly special,” she says. “I keep saying full circle because that’s what this is.”

The night also allowed Kostek to reflect on the impact the brand has had on her confidence. “As women, we’re constantly shifting and evolving—not just as women, but in these ever-changing bodies,” she shares. “The runway has really been a place where I’ve shifted perspective on loving myself more.”

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Jacket by OW Collection. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The Connecticut native posed for photographer Derek Kettela in Switzerland this year—her eighth time in the fold—and continues to mentor new faces entering the franchise, passing along advice she’s learned firsthand.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

