Camille Kostek Declares It’s ‘Sweater Weather’ in Gorgeous Selfies
Camille Kostek is cozying up this fall and more than ready to break out her autumn wardrobe...though the temperature in certain parts of the East Coast is still in the '70s. The SI Swimsuit legend, who made her debut with the brand in Belize in 2018, and became the first Swim Search open casting call alumnus to land on the cover of the issue after her sophomore feature in Kangaroo Island, Australia, shared a stunning series of selfies on Instagram.
The seven-time brand star held her phone above her head for an up-close-and-personal selfie angle, turning one cheek slightly toward the camera in the cover snap and making a cute scrunching face in the second. Her natural freckles were on full display under a glowy, fresh minimal makeup including feathered brows, black eyeliner and wispy lashes to make her blue eyes pop, bronzed forehead and cheekbones and a generous amount of rosy blush all over.
The Connecticut native topped it all off with a plump mauve matte lip and a dash of nose highlight. Her long blonde-brown locks were tossed up into a tousled bun with a few face-framing money pieces left loose and smooth. The TV host, who is also the designer of swimwear pieces with La Porte Swim and Swimsuits for All, as well as a line of jewelry with Dune, donned a beige ribbed mock-neck knit sweater.
“sweater weather 🍂🪵🤎,” Kostek captioned the carousel shared with her 1 million followers on Nov. 5. She tagged hairstylist Alison Farfan and makeup artist Samantha Jaene Vaughn, whom she works with often.
“Your level of natural beauty is truly mind blowing,” one fan gushed.
“GORG QUEEN 😍 cutest doggy too!!!,” another exclaimed.
The Maxim cover star included the most adorable image of her French Bulldog Ralphie, whom she shares with boyfriend and retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski. She also promoted her signature fragrance, Blonde Bark in one slide.
“Meet my signature fragrance Blonde Bark. An [opulent] cashmeran blonde vanilla that effortlessly melts into a lingering sweet-smoky warmth of sublime sensuality. This has been a labor of love for 2.5 years working with @floweringpharmacy to perfect this scent for you and I. Wellness and clean beauty are important to me so we made sure this was Cruelty-free, Phthalate-free, Styrene-free, Paraben-free and made sustainably,” she wrote when the product first launched in April. Shop the 50ml bottle for $49.95 here.