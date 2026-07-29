Cardi B Shows Off Signature Seaside Style While Teasing New Song

Cardi B got fans excited this week when she took to social media to show off her signature seaside style in a fun video that also featured a snippet from a potential new song.

Cardi B’s signature seaside style

The Grammy Award-winning recording artist has been all about headline-making moments over the last few years. Back in September, she released her highly anticipated sophomore album Am I the Drama?, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Then, from February through April, the superstar set out on a worldwide tour to promote the album.

In the interim, Cardi B has also regularly been spotted at major fashion events, including Paris Fashion Week and the 2026 Met Gala. And on Monday, July 27, she dropped another headline-worthy addition to her list of fashion moments when she shared a video of herself strutting around in the sand on a gorgeous beach, sporting a classic triangle bikini.

The two-piece set featured a print of the Dominican flag, repping the stylish star’s background. As she posed by the crystal blue waters and relaxed on a seaside hammock, Cardi B sang along to the lyrics of an unlisted track, which many longtime fans quickly flagged as being new. Overall, the song was classic Cardi, featuring a fun high-energy beat and carefree lyrics. To watch the full video on Instagram, click here!

Cardi B | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/The Recording Academy

Fans and famous friends are loving it

At the time of this article’s publication, the video has already accumulated over 36.7 million views on Instagram and 32.2 million views on TikTok. The comments are also filled with fans and famous friends applauding the star—and, of course, also politely requesting that she release the entire track as soon as possible, please and thank you.

“Gyal pretty yah f----,” SI Swimsuit model Winnie Harlow proclaimed.

“🔥🔥🔥,” fellow recording artist SZA simply added.

“Finally got the song of the summer,” content creator Nick Kosir declared.

“The amount of times I’ve rewatched this in under 5 minutes is insane 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” another fan quipped.

And while the superstar may have initially been hesitant about releasing the new song, Billboard reported that the support she received from fans on her post made her want to film a music video immediately. “I’m gonna have to take a flight and shoot a video this weekend,” Cardi B said on Instagram Live, per the outlet. “I’m glad I’m having fun with music and y’all just loving it and enjoying it.”

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